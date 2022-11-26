WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watauga’s indoor track teams competed in the opening meet of their season, where the girls secured 2nd place and the boys secured 5th, both in fields of 14 teams.
Both squads performed with impressive results, particularly considering that each are mostly composed of of underclassmen — approximately two-thirds of both rosters are either freshmen or sophomores.
Despite going up against teams laden with older talent at the Tuesday, Nov. 22, event, the Pioneers athletes were undeterred. In fact, four different events were outright won by Watauga competitors: the girls 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs, the girls pole vault event and the girls 4x800 meter relay.
Senior Gwendolyn Anderson took 1st in both the girls 1,600 and 3,200 meter races, with times of 5:56.61 and 13:32.90, respectively.
In the girls pole vault event, junior Olivia Burroughs walked away as the overall winner after clearing a height of 7 feet and 6 inches.
Joining Anderson in the girls 4x800 relay win were Caroline Beach-Verhey (Sr.), Janie Beach-Verhey (Fr.) and Sydney Cate Townsend (Fr.). The team notched a time of 11:09.64 in their victory.
Although none of the boys events were won by Watauga athletes, they did collect key points in several competitions. Notable results include Joshua Hamilton’s (Sr.) 4th place finish in the 500m dash, Roman Sibaja (Jr.) and Jonah Norris (So.) earning 5th and 8th places respectively in the 1,000m run, Elijah Healy taking 5th in the 3,200m as a freshman, and Clayo Kulczyk nabbing 3rd in boys pole vault with a height of 10 feet and 6 inches.
The Watauga High School indoor track teams will participate in their next meet on Thursday, Dec. 1 in the Titan 1 Indoor Meet at JDL Indoor in Winton-Salem, NC. That meet is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
Girls - Team Point Results
JDL Turkey Invitational
1. Dudley — 110
2. (tie) Watauga — 88
2. (tie) Parkland — 88
4. Reagan — 58
5. Ashe County — 41
6. Atkins — 37
7. North Rowan — 29
8. Albemarle — 20
9. Ben L. Smith — 19
10. Hibriten — 13
11. Davie — 10
12. West Stokes — 5
13. Patrick County — 5
14. South Garner — 4
Boys - Team Point Results
JDL Turkey Invitational
1. Parkland — 106.50
2. Reagan — 93
3. Dudley — 88
4. Davie — 56
5. Watauga — 48.50
6. West Stokes — 39
7. Atkins — 31
8. South Garner — 25
9. Glenn — 20
10. Hibriten — 17
11. Patrick County — 14
12. Albemarle — 12
13. Ashe County — 10
14. North Rowan — 3
Individual Girls Events - Watauga
Girls 55 Meter Dash
- 24th Sophia Kop 8.28
- 29th Leah Gaydon 8.63
- 30th Ava Doty 8.75
- 33rd Breeana Critcher 8.86
Girls 300 Meter Dash
- 17th Lilly Stough 47.90
- 26th Leah Gaydon 52.11
- 32nd Aliza Kaplan 55.38
- 36th Breeana Critcher 56.55
Girls 500 Meter Dash
- 10th Hannah Graham 1:30.16
- 18th Aliza Kaplan 1:42.27
- 19th Anna Koontz 1:44.36
- 22nd Sara Smith 1:46.81
Girls 1,000 Meter Run
- 6th Caroline Beach-Verhey 3:52.65
- 7th Anna Norris 3:55.31
- 8th Hadley Carpenter 3:57.18
- 18th Bailey Collins 4:17.01
Girls 1,600 Meter Run
- 1st Gwendolyn Anderson 5:56.61
- 3rd Jane Beach-Verhey 6:09.80
- 5th Mia Llibre 6:24.02
Girls 3,200 Meter Run
- 1st Gwendolyn Anderson 13:32.90
- 2nd Sydney Townsend 13:56.77
- 3rd Jane Beach-Verhey 14:13.77
- 4th Bailey Collins 15:37.80
Girls 55 Meter Hurdles
- 17th Anna Koontz 11.49
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
- 6th — 2:00.92
- Ava Doty
- Leah Gaydon
- Sophia Kop
- Lilly Stough
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
- 5th — 4:48.31
- Ava Doty
- Lilly Stough
- Sophia Kop
- Hannah Graham
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
- 1st — 11:09.64
- Caroline Beach-Verhey
- Gwendolyn Anderson
- Janie Beach-Verhey
- Sydney Cate Townsend
Girls High Jump
- 8th Sophia Kop 4'2"
- 10th Rylee Mitchell 4'
Girls Pole Vault
- 1st Olivia Burroughs 7'6"
Girls Long Jump
- 7th Hannah Graham 14'
- 8th Rylee Mitchell 13'7"
- 9th Lilly Stough 13'5"
Girls Triple Jump
- 4th Emma Pastusic 30'7.5"
- 10th Hannah Graham 25'
Girls Shot Put
- 8th Emma Pastusic 28'3"
- 12th Olivia Burroughs 26'2"
- 19th Sara Smith 22'10"
Individual Boys Events - Watauga
Boys 55 Meter Dash
- 26th Lade Oguntoyinbo 7.19
- 29th Kees Greene 7.27
- 30th Evan Burroughs 7.29
- 40th Clayo Kulczyk 8.01
Boys 300 Meter Dash
- 15th Jakob Crosswell 39.56
- 19th Alex Gremmell 40.09
- 31st Mason Harris 43.07
Boys 500 Meter Dash
- 4th Joshua Hamilton 1:13.15
- 19th Nathanael Cox 1:20.47
Boys 1,000 Meter Run
- 5th Roman Sibaja 3:04.00
- 8th Jonah Norris 3:07.36
- 27th Sebastian Afanador 3:49.45
- 32nd Elias Holland 3:58.11
Boys 1,600 Meter Run
- 7th Roman Sibaja 5:11.71
- 14th Elijah Healy 5:46.92
- 15th Sebastian Afanador 6:02.57
Boys 3,200 Meter Run
- 5th Elijah Healy 13:04.22
- 6th Sebastian Afanador 15:51.74
- 7th Elias Holland 15:51.80
Boys 55 Meter Hurdles
- 14th Jack Lewis 10.77
- 15th Maxwell DePriest 14.73
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
- 6th — 1:43.93
- Lade Oguntoyinbo
- Mason Harris
- Alex Gremmell
- Kees Greene
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
- 4th — 3:57.53
- Jakob Crosswell
- Nathanael Cox
- Alex Gremmell
- Joshua Hamilton
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
- 5th — 9:56.09
- Elijah Healy
- lias Holland
- Roman Sibaja
- Jonah Norris
Boys High Jump
- 3rd Evan Burroughs 5'6"
Boys Pole Vault
- 3rd Clayo Kulczyk 10'6"
Boys Long Jump
- 8th Kees Greene 18'1"
- 13th Evan Burroughs 16'11.5"
- 17th Jack Lewis 14'9.5"
Boys Triple Jump
- 7th Kees Greene 36'9.25"
- 9th Evan Burroughs 35'9.5"
- 11th Maxwell DePriest 33'3"
Boys Shot Put
- 8th Carson Gunnell-Beck 36'
