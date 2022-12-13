WINSTON-SALEM — On Friday, Dec. 9, and Monday, Dec. 12 the Watauga Pioneers indoor track teams attended meets at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem. Friday delivered top six finishes from the squads, while Mondays meet resulted in both teams taking first place.
The event on Friday was the HOT Santa Invitational, and the boys Pioneers finished third out of 14 teams, while the girls finished sixth out of 14.
During the HOT Santa meet, several teams and individuals set season best (SB) or personal records (PR) in various events.
Speaking after Friday's meet, indoor track coach Tom McDonaugh talked about the takeaways from the HOT Santa meet.
"Our vaulters and hurdlers showed a ton of grit out there," McDonaugh said. "Olivia really had to send it on tired legs to get over that bar on her final attempt at 10 feet, which punched her ticket to the state meet, scoring first place points on the way. Luke had an amazing showing in his 2nd high school meet jumping 11ft which beats his previous personal best of 10ft. Clayo overcame some tough shin split pain tying Luke for 2nd to get our team points."
Continuing, McDonaugh explained, "In the hurdles Sadie overcame being our lone hurdler for the day to break the 10 second barrier for the first time in the 55 meter hurdles with a PR of 9.99. She's growing more confident daily and I believe she can do special things in the hurdles for us."
"Our vaulters and hurdlers are really starting to show their strength and confidence. They're really taking ownership of their performance, and they have started to really put everything together. It's early in the season and we have had to fight the weather to get reps in, so I'm beyond excited to see what these athletes can do as we get more reps in meets and practice and their conditioning continues to improve."
Monday’s meet was the Millennium Indoor Track Classic, and that evening the Pioneer athletes perfectly exemplified what McDonaugh had described about future performance, as the Watauga harriers secured first place in both the boys and girls competitions in fields of 11 and 10 teams respectively.
The next time that the indoor track teams will venture out is Thursday, Dec. 15 at the DD Holiday Invitational, again at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem. That meet is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
DISTANCE:
Boys 4x800 team set an SB of 8:58
Girls 4x800 team set an SB of 10:34
Will Bradbury PR in 1600m
Calvin ZwetslootPR in 1600m
Davis Crymes PR in 3200m
Jonah Norris PR in 1000m
Roman Sibaja PR in 1000m
Caroline Beach-Verhay PR in 1000m
Rachel Cathey PR in 1000m
POLE VAULT/HURDLES:
Sadie Buchanan PR in 55m hurdles
Olivia Burroughs PR in pole vault
Luke Wilson PR in pole vault
Clayo Kulczyk PR in pole vault
JUMPING:
Sophia Kop PR in triple jump
Olivia Burroughs set SB in long jump
Lilly Stough set SB in long jump
Millennium Classic Girls Team Results
Watauga — 163
Forsyth Country Day — 107
Davie — 43
Starmount — 32
Lexington — 27
East Lincoln — 22
West Stokes — 22
High Point Central — 18
South Stokes — 18
Mount Airy — 9
Millennium Charter — 5
Millennium Classic Boys Team Results
Watauga — 106
Davie — 82
Forsyth Country Day — 82
West Stokes — 73
East Lincoln — 52
Starmount — 52
High Point Central — 38
Mount Airy — 21
Lexington — 14
South Stokes — 7
HOT Santa Individual Results
Girls 55 M
25th Alison Bertrand 8.62
30th Natalie Johnston 8.98
31st Penelope Shack 9.01
32nd Mea Sellers 9.07
Girls 300 M
7th Lilly Stough 45.98
24th Alison Bertrand 51.12
28th Penelope Shack 53.12
33rd Mea Sellers 56.33
Girls 500 M
10th Sadie Buchanan 1:38.12
13th Natalie Johnston 1:40.79
14th Sara Smith 1:41.37
29th Julia Mckinney 2:05.81
Girls 1000 M
7th Rachel Cathey 3:40.08
10th Sydney Townsend 3:42.17
18th Caroline Beach-Verhey 3:49.09
Girls 1600 M
5th Gwendolyn Anderson 5:46.70
10th Andriana Rink 6:03.85
11th Jane Beach-Verhey 6:08.90
15th Sydney Townsend 6:16.66
Girls 3200 M
4th Gwendolyn Anderson 13:00.94
7th Jane Beach-Verhey 13:47.62
8th Rachel Cathey 13:49.36
Girls 55 M Hurdles
7th Sadie Buchanan 9.99
Girls 4x200 M Relay
4th place - Watauga 'A' 1:56.92
Sophia Kop
Ava Doty
Caroline Beach-Verhey
Lilly Stough
Girls 4x400 M Relay
5th place - Watauga 'A' 4:36.30
Sophia Kop
Ava Doty
Lilly Stough
Caroline Beach-Verhey
Girls 4x800 M Relay
2nd place - Watauga 'A' 10:34.63
Rachel Cathey
Sydney Townsend
Gwendolyn Anderson
Andriana Rink
Girls High Jump
8th Sophia Kop 4’
Girls Pole Vault
1st Olivia Burroughs 10’
Girls Long Jump
9th Olivia Burroughs 13’5.5”
10th Lilly Stough 13’4”
Girls Triple Jump
8th Sophia Kop 29’
Girls Shot Put
3rd Olivia Burroughs 30’9”
8th Sara Smith 25’2”
Boys 55 M
20th Lade Oguntoyinbo 7.15
32th Mason Harris 7.57
Boys 300 M
10th Jakob Crosswell 39.21
16th Nyle Peays 40.47
21st Lade Oguntoyinbo 41.44
Boys 500 M
3rd Joshua Hamilton 1:11.44
7th Alex Gremmell 1:14.54
16 Nathanael Cox 1:19.80
26th Mason Harris 1:26.64
Boys 1000 M
6th Roman Sibaja 2:56.31
9th Jonah Norris 3:05.36
13th Davis Crymes 3:10.20
Boys 1600 M
2nd Will Bradbury 4:41.11
16th Collin Anderson 5:14.01
17th Roman Sibaja 5:14.35
20th Calvin Zwetsloot 5:16.93
Boys 3200 M
3rd Will Bradbury 10:23.13
7th Collin Anderson 11:30.27
8th Calvin Zwetsloot 11:46.64
9th Davis Crymes 11:47.38
Boys 4x200 M Relay
4th place - Watauga 'A' 1:40.47
Lade Oguntoyinbo
Nyle Peays
Evan Burroughs
Maxwell DePriest
Boys 4x400 M Relay
4th place - Watauga 'A' 3:48.77
Jakob Crosswell
Alex Gremmell
Kees Greene
Joshua Hamilton
Boys 4x800 M Relay
3rd place - Watauga ‘A’ 8:58.80
Jonah Norris
Will Bradbury
Collin Anderson
Roman Sibaja
Boys High Jump
5th Evan Burroughs 5’2”
Boys Pole Vault
T-2nd Luke Wilson 11’
T-2nd Clayo Kulczyk 11’
Boys Long Jump
16th Evan Burroughs 17’5.25”
17th Kees Greene 17’2.75”
Boys Triple Jump
8th Kees Greene 36’2”
9th Evan Burroughs 35’7”
Boys Shot Put
7th Carson Gunnell-Beck 38’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.