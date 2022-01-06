MARION — Digging a deep hole right at the get-go never helps in basketball. Watauga fell behind host McDowell 15 points in the first half on Jan. 5, rallied back to tie then briefly pull ahead in the third quarter, but then couldn't keep up with the Titans' torrid pace down the stretch. The Pioneers' four game win streak came to end, 64-48.
Watauga was already without frontline starter Grant Morrison due to a fracture of his hand suffered a week earlier, but when sophomore sharpshooter Wyatt Kohout drew an early technical foul and sat on the bench the rest of the game per team rules, the Pioneer roster depth suffered on both ends of the court. Kohout tallied 8 points on the night, all in the second quarter.
With the deficit near its worst late in the second quarter, Watauga's Calvin Greene came off the bench and provided the Pioneers with a spark with a couple of steals. The Pioneers built on that momentum after halftime to rally and briefly go ahead, seeing key buckets from forward Jonah Martin and. Micah Turbett. The Pioneers also limited the Titans to just 10 points in the period.
But then Watauga reverted back to its early game foibles. Rebounds weren't collected, shots couldn't find the bottom of the net after clanging off the side of the rim, and an alert, pesky Titan defensive effort created Pioneer turnovers.
Although Turbett produced a team-high 18 points on the night, his offensive contributions frequently serving to keep the Pioneers in the game, Watauga was simply overwhelmed by a trio of high octane performance from McDowell's Jeremiah Ellis (20 points), Mason Lamb (17) and Sander Robbins (16).
Ellis did most of his damage in the paint, outmuscling the Pioneers underneath the basket. Lamb and Robbins combined for six 3-pointers.
Watauga (4-8 on the season) returns to the High Country for the start of Northwestern Conference play on Jan. 11, against 4A rival South Caldwell at Lentz Eggers Gym. The Spartans are 7-2 so far in 2021-22, including an overtime win over McDowell on Dec. 17, 75-68.
In other Northwestern Conference action on Jan. 5, Weddington manhandled Freedom, 74-50, while Alexander Central dominated West Wilkes, 57-20.
