BOONE — The high school basketball games that were scheduled to be played between Watauga and Avery on Nov. 22 have been rescheduled to be played on Dec. 5 at Avery. The game was originally scheduled to be at Watauga.
Watauga’s first game is scheduled to be Nov. 26 at home against Mountain Heritage. Watauga also has an endowment game at home against Ashbrook on Dec. 3 and a home game against Ashe on Dec. 6.
