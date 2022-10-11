BOONE — The Pioneers’ girl’s golf team finished their season in positive fashion on Monday, Oct. 10. The sixth and final matchday of the season saw the squad lower their cumulative team score for the third consecutive week as they posted team tallies of 177, 168 and 160 in that order. Team scores are determined by adding up the three lowest scores out of the five players that play in the match.
The second to last meet, which occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenior, North Carolina, was the squads best performance together in team standings, as the ladies took 4th place, which was the first time all year that they had finished higher than fifth.
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Match No. 5 Results:
Hibriten (134)
Alexander Central (147)
South Caldwell (153)
Watauga (168)
Ashe County (174)
Freedom (not reported)
Individual Watauga scorecards at Cedar Rock:
Aidan Stroud (Jr.) — 55
Theresa Copenhaver (Fr.) — 56
Ariail Lewis (Fr.) — 57
Josie Armes (Jr.) — 62
Hannah Copenhaver (So.) — 68
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Match No. 6 Results:
Alexander Central (127)
Hibriten (131)
South Caldwell (140)
Ashe County (159)
Watauga (160)
Freedom (not reported)
Individual Watauga scorecards at Boone Golf Club:
Ariail Lewis (Fr.) — 51
Aidan Stroud (Jr.) — 54
Theresa Copenhaver (Fr.) — 55
Josie Armes (Jr.) — 63
Cora Smith (Fr.) — 63
The Pioneers closed the books on a high note with their best performance on the year followed up by hosting a successful conference meet to end the season. Watauga’s squad is very young, with the entire roster consisting of two junior, two sophomores, and five freshmen. With no 2023 graduate, the team will return all nine players next season with another year of growth and experience under their belts.
Head coach Tasha Adams talked about the players on her roster, and how the goal of coaching is not only about winning.
“With such a young team, my takeaway from this year was the growth in their friendship. This team is a lot of fun, and it’s full of girls that want to get better, want to practice and want to learn. This is the first year I’ve had more than just one girl that wants to actually practice and get better outside of practice hour,” Adams said. “It’s super exciting to have seen a lot of my freshmen and even my juniors and sophomores have great growth and developmental in their skill levels.”
Continuing, Adams said, “As for me, I want to be a coach that is always striving to be the best for my students, not just in sports but life as well. I want to teach the girls life lessons and help them grow and develop.”
Juniors Josie Armes and Aidan Stroud — the only two upperclassmen on the team — spoke about the camaraderie that the athletes have developed.
Stroud opened by stating, “I’d say that the relationships and the experiences that we’ve had as a team will definitely help us next year, not only with our personal relationships, but also with our golf game, because we will be more comfortable with each other and that will ultimately play to our benefit.”
Armes expressed agreement, saying, “I think we will get some more players on the team and that will help too; we have a such a great team relationship with a higher amount of returning players, then there will be more incentive for younger player to join, because we have a such a wonderful team environment.”
Freshman Ariail Lewis seemed to experience exactly what her two teammates were referring to when she talked about her hopes for the future of the roster.
“I had a lot of fun today, and I am really looking forward to seeing everybody here again next year. And I feel like that’s good for the team that we’ll kind of have another year to bond and then a couple more years to play together,” Lewis said.
The tight-knit Pioneers may have finished up their competitive season, but the team will hold a fundraising match on Saturday, Oct. 15 with the proceeds being split between the boys and girls teams at Watauga High School. That fundraising match will take place Saturday morning, with tee time scheduled for 8 a.m.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
