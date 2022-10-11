BOONE — The Pioneers’ girl’s golf team finished their season in positive fashion on Monday, Oct. 10. The sixth and final matchday of the season saw the squad lower their cumulative team score for the third consecutive week as they posted team tallies of 177, 168 and 160 in that order. Team scores are determined by adding up the three lowest scores out of the five players that play in the match.

The second to last meet, which occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenior, North Carolina, was the squads best performance together in team standings, as the ladies took 4th place, which was the first time all year that they had finished higher than fifth.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.