Coach Laura Barry v Shelby

Head coach Laura Barry directs her athletes on court during a game against Shelby on Nov. 23.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

BOONE — Watauga girl's basketball coach Laura Barry has resigned from her position at Watauga High School as of Aug. 4 to accept an assistant women's basketball coaching position at Davidson College.

Barry has been the girl's basketball coach at Watauga High School since May 2016. She has led the program for seven seasons where she accumulated an overall record of 124 - 55 — which is an average of more than 17 wins per season. She also served as the head men’s basketball coach for two seasons (2019/2020 and 2020/2021). 

  

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.