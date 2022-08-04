BOONE — The end of summer is in sight, and soon fall sports will return. The arrival will bring eager fans, beaming floodlights and hard-working student-athletes. With that in mind, here is a preview of the seasonal sports teams that Watauga High School will field, and their respective schedules. For the fall season, WHS will be put forward teams in the following varsity sports: football, volleyball, cross country, men’s soccer, women’s tennis, women’s golf, junior-varsity football and cheer team.
The following are the schedules for each fall sports team. Time and date subject to potential change. Asterisks indicate conference games.
Varsity Football
Head coach: Ryan Habich
- Wednesday Aug. 10: Scrimmage (time TBD)
- Friday Aug. 12: Scrimmage (time TBD)
- Friday Aug. 19 TC Roberson (Away) 7 p.m.
- Friday Aug. 26 Maiden (Home) 7:30 p.m.
- Friday Sept. 2 Mitchell (Away) 7:30 p.m.
- Friday Sept. 9 Burns (Away) 7:30 p.m.
- Friday Sept. 16 Ashe (Non Conf.) (Homecoming) (Home) 7:30 p.m.
- Friday Sept. 30 South Caldwell(Away) 7:30 p.m.
- Friday Oct. 7 Alexander Central(Away) 7:30 p.m.
- Friday Oct. 14 Hibriten(Hall of Fa.m.e Night) (Home) 7:30 p.m.
- Friday Oct. 21 Freedom(Senior Night) (Home) 7:30 p.m.
- Friday Oct. 28 Ashe(Away) 7:30 p.m.
If WHS varsity football qualifies for the playoffs, the first round game would take place on Nov. 4.
Volleyball
Head coach: Kim Pryor
All times are presented in JV/Varsity format unless otherwise stated.
- Wednesday Aug. 10 AL Brown (Scrimmage) (Away) 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.
- Tuesday Aug. 16 Hickory (Away) 4:30/6 p.m.
- Friday Aug. 19 North Iredell (Varsity Only Tourney) (Away) 4 p.m.
- Saturday Aug. 20 TBD (Varsity Only Tourney) (Away) 11 a.m.
- Tuesday Aug. 23 West Wilkes (Home) 4:30/6 p.m.
- Thursday Aug. 25 North Davidson (Home) 4:30/6 p.m.
- Wednesday Aug. 31 North Henderson (Away) 4:30/6 p.m.
- Wednesday Sept. 7 Hickory (Home) 4:30/6 p.m.
- Saturday Sept. 10 Tri @ Hough w/ NW Guilford (V. Only) (Away) 10 a.m.
- Wednesday Sept. 14 South Caldwell(Away) 4:30/6 p.m.
- Monday Sept. 19 Alexander Central(Away) 4:30/6
- Wednesday Sept. 21 Hibriten(Home) 4:30/6 p.m.
- Monday Sept. 26 Freedom(Home) 4:30/6 p.m.
- Wednesday Sept. 28 Ashe(Away) 4:30/6 p.m.
- Monday Oct. 3 South Caldwell(Home) 4:30/6 p.m.
- Wednesday Oct. 5 Alexander Central(Home) 4:30/6 p.m.
- Saturday Oct. 8 Tri w/ TC Roberson and Foard (Home) 10 a.m.
- Monday Oct. 10 Hibriten(Away) 4:30/6 p.m.
- Wednesday Oct. 12 Freedom(Away) 4:30/6 p.m.
- Monday Oct. 17 Ashe(Senior Night) (Home) 4:30/6 p.m.
If WHS volleyball qualifies for the playoffs, the first round game would take place on Oct. 22.
Cross Country
Head coach: Randy McDonough
- Saturday Aug. 13 Pinecrest (Scrimmage) (Home) 10 a.m.
- Saturday Aug. 20 Pioneer Clash of Classes (Home @ WHS) 9 a.m.
- Wednesday Aug. 24 Conference Relays (Away @ Alexander Central) 5 p.m.
- Saturday Aug. 27 River Run Invitational (Away @ Dobson) 10 a.m.
- Wednesday Sept. 7 Watauga, Hibriten (Away @ Ashe) 5 p.m.
- Friday Sept. 9 Friday Night Lights (Away @ Kernersville) 4 p.m.
- Friday Sept. 16 Fire Tower Project (Home @ Boone) 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday Sept. 21 Watauga, Hibriten (Away @ Freedom) 5 p.m.
- Saturday Sept. 24 Blue Ridge Mountain Rentals High Country CC Classic (Home @ WHS) 9 a.m.
- Saturday Oct. 1 Wendy’s Invitational (Away @ East Mecklenburg) 10 a.m.
- Wednesday Oct. 5 Pre Conference (Home @ WHS) 5 p.m.
- Saturday Oct. 8 Daniel Boone Trailblazer Invitational (Away @ JC) 10 a.m.
- Tuesday Oct. 18 NW 3A/4A Conference Championship (Home @ WHS) 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday Oct. 29 4A West Regionals (Away @ Charlotte) 10 a.m.
Should WHS cross county qualify for the state championship, it will take place in Kernersville, on Saturday, Nov. 5, at a time TBD.
Men’s soccer
Head coach: Josh Honeycutt
All times are presented in JV/Varsity format unless otherwise stated.
- Tuesday Aug. 9 Watauga Jamboree Scrimmage (Home) 4: — 8 p.m.
- Wednesday Aug. 17 North Iredell (Away) 4:30/6 p.m.
- Friday Aug. 19 Mellow Mushroom Invitational (V. Only) (Home) 5/7 p.m.
- Saturday Aug. 20 Mellow Mushroom Invitational (V. Only) (Home) 11/1 p.m.
- Monday Aug. 22 Franklin (Home) 4/6 p.m.
- Wednesday Aug. 24 West Iredell (Away) 4:30/6 p.m.
- Tuesday Aug. 30 AC Reynolds (V. Only) (Home) 6 p.m.
- Thursday Sept. 1 West Forsyth (Away) 5/6:30 p.m.
- Tuesday Sept. 6 TC Roberson (Away) 5/6:30 p.m.
- Thursday Sept. 8 West Caldwell (Away) 5/6:30 p.m.
- Monday Sept. 12 NW Guilford (Home) 4:30/6 p.m.
- Thursday Sept. 15 Davidson Day School (V. Only) (Away) 4:30 p.m.
- Monday Sept. 19 Ardrey Kell (Home) 4:30/6 p.m.
- Wednesday Sept. 21 Cox Mill (Home) 5/6:30 p.m.
- Monday Sept. 26 South Caldwell(Away) 4:30/6 p.m.
- Wednesday Sept. 28 Alexander Central(Away) 4:30/6 p.m.
- Monday Oct. 3 Hibriten(Home) 4:30/6 p.m.
- Wednesday Oct. 5 Freedom(Home) 4:30/6 p.m.
- Monday Oct. 10 Ashe (Away) 4:30/6 p.m.
- Wednesday Oct. 12 South Caldwell(Home) 4:30/6 p.m.
- Monday Oct. 17 Alexander Central(Home) 4:30/6 p.m.
- Wednesday Oct. 19 Hibriten(Away) 4:30/6 p.m.
- Monday Oct. 24 Freedom(Away) 4:30/6 p.m.
- Wednesday Oct. 26 Ashe(Senior Night) (Home) 4:30/6 p.m.
Playoff competition would start on Monday, Oct. 31 if WHS men’s soccer qualifies.
Women’s tennis
Head coach: Jennifer Pillow
- Thursday Aug. 11 East Wilkes (Scrimmage) (Home) 4 p.m.
- Wednesday Aug. 17 TC Roberson (Away) 4 p.m.
- Tuesday Aug. 23 St. Stephens (Home) 4 p.m.
- Monday Aug. 29 St. Stephens (Away) 4 p.m.
- Wednesday Aug. 31 South Caldwell(Away) 4 p.m.
- Tuesday Sept. 6 Avery (Home) 4 p.m.
- Wednesday Sept. 7 Alexander Central(Away) 4 p.m.
- Monday Sept. 12 Hibriten(Home) 4 p.m.
- Tuesday Sept. 13 TC Roberson (Home) 4 p.m.
- Wednesday Sept. 14 Freedom(Home) 4 p.m.
- Monday Sept. 19 Ashe(Away) 4 p.m.
- Wednesday Sept. 21 South Caldwell(Home) 4 p.m.
- Monday Sept. 26 Alexander Central(Home) 4 p.m.
- Wednesday Sept. 28 Hibriten (Away) 4 p.m.
- Monday Oct. 3 Freedom(Away) 4 p.m.
- Wednesday Oct. 5 Ashe(Home) 4 p.m.
The Northwest 4A Conference women’s tennis tournament will take place from Monday Oct. 10 through Friday Oct. 14, with both the location and times TBD.
Women’s golf
Head coach: Tasha Wilson
- Tuesday Aug. 30 Boone Golf Club(Watauga) (Home) 3 p.m.
- Tuesday Sept. 6 Mt. Aire(Ashe) (Away) 3 p.m.
- Tuesday Sept. 13 Brushy Mountain(Alexander) (Away) 3 p.m.
- Monday Sept. 19 Orchard Hills(South Caldwell) (Away) 3 p.m.
- Tuesday Sept. 27 Mimosa Hills(Freedom) (Away) 3 p.m.
- Tuesday Oct. 4 Cedar Rock(Hibriten) (Away) 3 p.m.
Women’s golf regionals will take place on Monday Oct. 17 and Tuesday Oct. 18, location and time TBD.
Junior varsity football
- Thursday Aug. 18 TC Roberson (Home) 7 p.m.
- Thursday Aug. 25 Maiden (Away) 7 p.m.
- Thursday Sept. 1 TBD (Home) 7 p.m.
- Thursday Sept. 8 Burns (Home) 7 p.m.
- Thursday Sept. 15 Ashe (Non Conf.) (Away) 7 p.m.
- Thursday Sept. 29 South Caldwell(Home) 7 p.m.
- Thursday Oct. 6 Alexander Central(Home) 7 p.m.
- Thursday Oct. 13 Hibriten(Away) 7 p.m.
- Thursday Oct. 20 Freedom(Away) 7 p.m.
- Thursday Oct. 27 Ashe(Home) 7 p.m.
Cheer team.
Head coach: Emily Morris
Exact cheer tea.m. event schedule not available at time of publication.
