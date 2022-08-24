WATAUGA — Featuring a group of runners yearning to stretch their legs and prove themselves, the Watauga High School cross country teams have returned with experienced leaders as well as fresh-faced youngsters.
On Saturday Aug. 20, the squads played host to a large cross country meet — the 2022 Pioneer Clash of the Classes — that drew teams from all over North Carolina and eastern Tennessee. Twenty-eight teams in total attended the meet, including a few middle school teams.
Head coach Randy McDonough has now seen his athletes in action after their first event of the season, and was heartened by what he saw.
“I was real happy with everything today. Not all of our team ran today but most of them did,” McDonough said. “And although there was evidently some people not feeling well, other people really did a great job and this was a successful start to our season. I’m really excited to see where we go from here.”
The meet was divided into 10 different divisions: four for each of the high school grades plus a middle school section. Those five were further split into boys and girls competitions. Each group ran a 2-mile track with significant elevation change.
For the senior girls Gwendolyn Anderson (13:21 completion time, 9th place), Brianna Anderson (13:33, 11th) and Sullivan McAulay (14:00, 12th) all placed highly, and not coincidentally, all three are the captains for the women’s cross country team.
McAulay has her sights set on meeting and even exceeding the teams past success.
“I think absolutely winning conference is our goal for the season, and since like the beginning of summer we have been talking about trying to win regionals,” McAulay said. “And I think doing that’s definitely feasible especially with the new team we have this year. Another goal would be doing better at state, that is definitely up there as well for us.”
Gwendolyn Anderson and Brianna Anderson are also very much looking forward to events later on in the season.
“I feel like the big invitational meets like Friday Night Lights (hosted by Mount Tabor in Kernersville), that’s a big one and I’ve been able to record a personal best at every race there,” Brianna Anderson said. “I’m looking forward to that one a lot.”
“I really like it later into like the competition season — conference, regionals, and states — that gets really fun because everyone is like, really invested at that point,” Gwendolyn Anderson said. “You’ve had some good races, some bad races, they’re all under your belt. You know what you’ve got to do and you feel a bit more like confident, more ready to do it. I like those times a lot.”
The boy’s captains oversee a very young and untested group. Josh Hamilton (12:34, 31st) is one of a few seniors on the boy’s roster, and so are juniors Sam Nixon (11:53, 16th) and Kade Maiden (N/A).
“I just think that with a lot of the seniors leaving, it’s important to step into leadership roles,” Maiden said. “I just love the cross country team because I like to support the other people on the team, and run for them instead of just myself.”
Hamilton notes his positive experiences with McDonaugh and the other coaches.
“They do a great job coaching. I think the way they approach it is really good and they really encourage us throughout races and such,” Hamilton said. “They even will practice with us and I find it’s really encouraging for coaches to do that. Like, if they’re doing it, that means like I can do it.”
Nixon has relished his new role and enjoys the close-knit ties on the team.
“I’ve always loved the team aspect, some of my best friends are through the cross country team,” Nixon said. “Some of my favorite memories have been from team dinners and meets. I have always wanted to be a captain of the team, we have a lot of traditions (to uphold). Running the meets, handling stuff like that and all the team traditions that go with it. It’s a really fun role to have as a captain.”
These six will surely be anticipating their next opportunity to lead their teams, first at a conference relay away at A.C. Reynolds on Wednesday Aug. 24, and then soon afterwards again on Saturday Aug. 27 at the River Run Invitational at Dobson.
Watauga County Pioneer Clash of the Classes 2022 Results
Womens
1st place — 33 points — Dobyns Bennett (TN)
2nd place — 29 points — West Forsyth (NC)
3rd place — 19 points — Watauga (NC)
4th place — 17 points — Providence Day (NC)
5th place — 15 points — Lake Norman (NC)
6th place — 14 points — Daniel Boone (TN)
Mens
1st place — 30 points — Providence Day (NC)
2nd place — 24 points — Daniel Boone (TN)
3rd place — 23 points — Lake Norman (NC)
4th place — 22 points — West Forsyth (NC)
5th place — 18 points — West Cabarrus (NC)
6th place — 13 points — Watauga (NC)
Fall 2022 WHS Cross Country Roster
Girls
Brianna Anderson (Sr.)
Gwendolyn Anderson (Sr.)
Caroline Beach-Verhay (Sr.)
Janie Beach-Verhay (Fr.)
Maddie Bollman (So.)
Sadie Buchanan (So.)
Emma Bunn (Jr.)
Olivia Burroughs (Jr.)
Hadley Carpenter (So.)
Rachel Cathey (Jr.)
Bailey Collins (Fr.)
Korbel Cook (Jr.)
Ava Curtis (So.)
Savanna Duvall (Fr.)
Laurel Kiker (Sr.)
Mia Llibre (So.)
Julia Mawhinney (Sr.)
Sullivan McAulay (Sr.)
Ashlee Moreno (Sr.)
Sydney Moretz (Fr.)
Alexandra Newmark (Sr.)
Anna Norris (Fr.)
Kalina Parvanova (Fr.)
Maya Pennington (Fr.)
Andriana Rink (Sr.)
Karla Ruiz (Sr.)
Anna-Magdalena Rundell (So.)
Vivi Rushing (Jr.)
Kara Schneider (So.)
Ellary Smith (Jr.)
Sara Smith (So.)
Maggie Souza (Jr.)
Virginia St. Clair (Sr.)
Sydney Townsend (Fr.)
Jackie White (So.)
Boys
Sebastian Afanador (Jr.)
Collin Anderson (Jr.)
Jace Berke (Jr.)
Will Bradbury (So.)
Sam Broman-Fulks (So.)
Owen Canu (Jr.)
Doyle Casey (Fr.)
Wesley Coatney (Jr.)
Jakob Crosswell (So.)
Davis Crymes (Jr.)
Maxwell DePriest (Sr.)
Alex Grimmelll (So.)
Josh Hamilton (Sr.)
Elijah Healy (Fr.)
Haines Heistand (So.)
Jacob Hollis (Jr.)
Riley Huddleston (Jr.)
Mitch Jasper (Fr.)
Miles Kimbrough (Fr.)
Charlie Langley (So.)
Jack Lewis (Jr.)
Kade Maiden (Jr.)
AJ McAulay (Fr.)
Cameron Nance (Fr.)
Sam Nixon (Jr.)
Jonah Norris (So.)
Sam Nystrom (So.)
Miles Page (Jr.)
Silas Powell (Fr.)
Sam Rex (So.)
Jesus Ruiz (So.)
Roman Sibaja (Jr.)
Elliott Taft (Fr.)
Owen Tincher (So.)
Sam Vandenberg (Sr.)
Zeke Walker (Fr.)
Santino Wood (Fr.)
Calvin Zwetsloot (Fr.)
