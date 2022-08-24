WATAUGA — Featuring a group of runners yearning to stretch their legs and prove themselves, the Watauga High School cross country teams have returned with experienced leaders as well as fresh-faced youngsters.

On Saturday Aug. 20, the squads played host to a large cross country meet — the 2022 Pioneer Clash of the Classes — that drew teams from all over North Carolina and eastern Tennessee. Twenty-eight teams in total attended the meet, including a few middle school teams.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.