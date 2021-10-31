CHARLOTTE — The Pioneers proved to be double trouble for many of the high school harriers competing in the NCHSAA 4A West Regional Cross Country Championships on Oct. 30.
Girls take No. 2
Watauga's girls team captured second place in the team competition as all five of the Pioneer scorers placed in the top 25. Junior Gwendolyn Anderson finished No. 6 in the field of 120 runners, with a time of 19:24.70. Sophomore Rachel Cathey was not far behind at No. 10, in 19:41.50. Brianna Anderson, also a junior, completed the 5,000-meter McAlpine Park course in 19{52.60, good enough for No. 13.
Also in the top half of the field was Sophie Beach (No. 20, 20:24.10), Moriah Bollman (No. 26, 20:45.20), and freshman Maddie Bollman (No. 51, 21:57.50).
Senior Lilly Walters of William A. Hough High School captured top honors in the girls division, in 18:13.30.
Girls Team Scores
- Ardrey Kell (52)
- Watauga (73)
- William A. Hough (100)
- Providence (103)
- Myers Park (122)
- Asheville (140)
- T C Roberson (230)
- Charlotte Catholic (250)
- South Mecklenburg (251)
- A C Reynolds (317)
- Hopewell (336)
- Mallard Creek (341)
- East Mecklenburg (376)
- Olympic (377)
- Alexander Central (395)
- Independence (440)
- South Caldwell (472)
Boys team places No. 8
All seven members of Watauga High School's boys cross country team finished in the top half of the field on Oct. 30, in the NCHSAA's 4A West Regional at McAlpine Park. As a team, the Pioneers finished 8th in a field of harriers representing 23 teams and including 134 of the region's best athletes taking on the 5,000-meter course.
Watauga's trio of seniors, Ethan Cannon (No. 19, 17:01.00), Ethan Campbell (No. 30, 17:15.40), and Micah Rushin (No. 36, 17:25.80) led the Pioneers, all four of the remaining three Watauga harriers finished in the top half of the field, too, including a freshman and three sophomores.
Young Will Bradbury, the freshman, finished at No. 47 (17:48.00), while sophomores Wesley Coatney (No. 50, 17:52.80), Roman Sibaja (No. 56, 18:06.60), and Collin Anderson (No. 58, 18:12.30) were not far behind.
A pair of Ardrey Kell athletes finished 1-2 in the boys race. Patrick Gibbons ran the course in 15:46.80 and Raghav Gopalakrishnan finished in 15:54.20.
Boys Team Scores
- Charlotte Catholic (77)
- T C Roberson (77)
- Ardrey Kell (81)
- Myers Park (126)
- South Mecklenburg (127)
- Providence (159)
- East Mecklenburg (178)
- Watauga (182)
- Asheville (202)
- A C Reynolds (271)
- William A. Hough (297)
- Alexander Central (352)
- Mallard Creek (385)
- Butler (411)
- South Caldwell (472)
- Independence (479)
- Olympic (488)
- North Mecklenburg (570)
