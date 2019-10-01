BOONE — Some Watauga girls’ tennis players who don’t get a chance to see court time got that chance when Ashe County made the trip to Watauga High School Sept. 30.
Both teams rested their ranked players because of conference matches scheduled for Oct. 1. That allowed the less experienced players a chance to play in a nonconference match. Watauga coach Jennifer Pillow expressed gratitude to Ashe coach Larry Dix for going along with the idea of giving some of the other players a chance to perform.
“I’m thankful to coach Dix for the opportunity to let our next best six play competitive tennis.” Pillow said in a statement. “It was a great experience for all involved.”
Watauga managed to win three singles matches and two doubles to slip past Ashe 4-3 in the team score. Watauga got a 6-0, 6-0 win from Ellary Maiden over Brittany Rutherford, a 6-1, 7-6 win by Serena Jewell-Miller over Zada Little and a 6-1, 6-3 victory by Sarah Goode over Lindsey Greer.
Watauga’s Mattie Suggs teamed with Ellary to win 8-6 at No. 1 doubles. Browning Proctor teamed with Jewell-Miller to win 8-5 at No. 2 doubles.
Watauga 4, Ashe County 3
Singles
Autumn Blackburg (A) d. Mattie Suggs, 6-4, 4-6, 1-0
Braylin Miller (A) d. Browning Proctor, 6-2, 6-1.
Ellary Maiden (W) d. Brittany Rutherford, 6-0, 6-0
Serena Jewell-Miller (W) d. Zada Little, 6-1, 7-6
Sarah Goode (W) d. Lindsey Greer, 6-1, 6-3
Laurel West (W) d. Brandy Rutherford, 6-4, 7-5
Doubles
Suggs/Ellary (W) won 8-6
Proctor/Jewell-Miller (W) won 8-5
Macayla Kanoy/Mattie Hayes (W) lost
