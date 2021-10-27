Caroline Farthing

Watauga High School's Caroline Farthing slams a kill shot in the third set of the Pioneers Round 2 sweep of Mallard Creek on Oct. 26 at Lentz Eggers Gym.

BOONE — A very athletic Mallard Creek volleyball team arrived at Lentz Eggers Gym on Oct. 26 to challenge Watauga in Round 2 of the NCHSAA 4A State Volleyball playoffs. They left, disappointed, after the Pioneers orchestrated a dominating, 3-0 sweep, 25-16, 25-12, 25-19.

While the visiting Mavericks featured a couple of big and powerful outside hitters, the difference in this contest was Watauga's much more adroit skillset in digs, serve receives, and blocks, in addition to their own powerful outside hitters led by juniors Caroline Farthing and Brooke Scheffler.

Brooke Scheffler

Junior middle blocker and outside hitter Brooke Scheffler played a big role in Watauga's attack vs. Mallard Creek in Round 2 of the state 4A volleyball playoffs on Oct. 26. Watauga won, 3-0.

To be sure, from time to time Mallard Creek's hitters found the floor's surface on the Pioneers' side of the net, but more often than not Watauga was able to keep the ball in play, even when an attack was its most fierce.

Pointing to Watauga, one of the referees said after the match, "Some of those digs by that side were absolutely unbelievable."

Where Mallard Creek seemed to have trouble, in particular, was in serve receive opportunities. The Mavericks simply gave away points on what appeared to be easy serve receive chances. They also seemed just a little bit slow in setting up blocks. 

Faith Watson

Watauga' ability to block many of the power shots by Mallard Creek's outside hitters was key to the Pioneers' 3-0 win in Round 2 of the North Carolina 4A state playoffs on Oct. 26. Here, Faith Watson (5) blocks a kill shot.

Credit, of course, has to go to Watauga's attack. After the Round 1 match vs. Porter Ridge, Farthing noted that the team had been working on new hitting patterns.

"The idea is to have a diverse number of options for attacking," said Watauga head coach Kim Pryor after the Round 2 match. "We want to keep our opponent guessing as to where the next attack will come from."

With the win, Watauga advances to Round 3 and will host Western Guilford on Thursday, Oct. 28, at Lentz Eggers Gym. The tentatively scheduled time is 6 p.m.

A win by Watauga in Round 3 would mean a Round 4 match with either No. 10 seed Weddington or No. 2 seed T C Roberson. Weddington advanced with a 3-2 win over No. 7 Hough and T C Roberson moved forward by beating East Forsyth, 3-1.

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL WATAUGA STATS

  • Kenzie Baldwin: 2 aces, 11 digs
  • Brelyn Sturgill: 22 assists, 3 blocks, 6 digs
  • Megan Patton: 12 assists, 2 aces, 6 digs
  • Faith Watson: 4 kills, 3 blocks
  • Brooke Scheffler: 16 kills, 1 block, 7 digs
  • Caroline Farthing: 16 kills, 1 block, 5 aces, 6 digs

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.