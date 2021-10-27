BOONE — A very athletic Mallard Creek volleyball team arrived at Lentz Eggers Gym on Oct. 26 to challenge Watauga in Round 2 of the NCHSAA 4A State Volleyball playoffs. They left, disappointed, after the Pioneers orchestrated a dominating, 3-0 sweep, 25-16, 25-12, 25-19.
While the visiting Mavericks featured a couple of big and powerful outside hitters, the difference in this contest was Watauga's much more adroit skillset in digs, serve receives, and blocks, in addition to their own powerful outside hitters led by juniors Caroline Farthing and Brooke Scheffler.
To be sure, from time to time Mallard Creek's hitters found the floor's surface on the Pioneers' side of the net, but more often than not Watauga was able to keep the ball in play, even when an attack was its most fierce.
Pointing to Watauga, one of the referees said after the match, "Some of those digs by that side were absolutely unbelievable."
Where Mallard Creek seemed to have trouble, in particular, was in serve receive opportunities. The Mavericks simply gave away points on what appeared to be easy serve receive chances. They also seemed just a little bit slow in setting up blocks.
Credit, of course, has to go to Watauga's attack. After the Round 1 match vs. Porter Ridge, Farthing noted that the team had been working on new hitting patterns.
"The idea is to have a diverse number of options for attacking," said Watauga head coach Kim Pryor after the Round 2 match. "We want to keep our opponent guessing as to where the next attack will come from."
With the win, Watauga advances to Round 3 and will host Western Guilford on Thursday, Oct. 28, at Lentz Eggers Gym. The tentatively scheduled time is 6 p.m.
A win by Watauga in Round 3 would mean a Round 4 match with either No. 10 seed Weddington or No. 2 seed T C Roberson. Weddington advanced with a 3-2 win over No. 7 Hough and T C Roberson moved forward by beating East Forsyth, 3-1.
SELECTED INDIVIDUAL WATAUGA STATS
- Kenzie Baldwin: 2 aces, 11 digs
- Brelyn Sturgill: 22 assists, 3 blocks, 6 digs
- Megan Patton: 12 assists, 2 aces, 6 digs
- Faith Watson: 4 kills, 3 blocks
- Brooke Scheffler: 16 kills, 1 block, 7 digs
- Caroline Farthing: 16 kills, 1 block, 5 aces, 6 digs
