Jackson Greene focuses his attention on the opposition offense, moving to intercept.

BOONE — A Watauga High School graduate is one of four representatives of App State Football named to the 2023 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, which was announced this week by the National Football Foundation.

The 2023 group includes Mountaineers Tyler Bird, Logan Doublin, Tyler Page and Watauga County's own Jackson Greene.

