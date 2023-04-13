BOONE — A Watauga High School graduate is one of four representatives of App State Football named to the 2023 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, which was announced this week by the National Football Foundation.
The 2023 group includes Mountaineers Tyler Bird, Logan Doublin, Tyler Page and Watauga County's own Jackson Greene.
Nominated by their respective schools, members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must be either a player who has been out of high school for at least three years or a senior player who will graduate this spring/summer after completing his final year of playing eligibility in 2022.
Nominees must have attained a minimum undergraduate cumulative GPA of 3.2 (4.0 scale) and be significant contributors to their team throughout the 2022 season.
Bird graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in business administration before earning his MBA in December. Page is will earn his MBA this summer after arriving in Boone as a graduate transfer.
Doublin graduated from App State in December with a degree in construction management. Greene is pursuing a second undergraduate degree after graduating in December with a degree in supply chain management.
Bird, Doublin, Page and Greene (who remain a member of the program in 2023) each played in all 12 games during the 2022 season.
Bird and Doublin played in 65 and 50 career games, respectively, while combining for nine starts at linebacker in 2022. Page contributed as a slot receiver and the team's primary punt returner, while Greene saw action at safety and on multiple special teams units.
