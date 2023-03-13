GAMBIER, Ohio — Watauga High School alumna Ella Campbell has qualified for the 2023 NCAA Division III Women's Swimming and Diving Championship as a member of the Kenyon College Owls swim team.

Campbell, a 2019 graduate of Watauga High School, is a senior psychology major at Kenyon College and is a two-time member of the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) Academic Honor Roll.

Ella Campbell competes in the breaststroke and freestyle. 
Watauga’s Ella Campbell swims the breaststroke during a Pioneers’ meet at the Lenoir Aquatic Center on Jan. 10, 2018.

