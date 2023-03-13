GAMBIER, Ohio — Watauga High School alumna Ella Campbell has qualified for the 2023 NCAA Division III Women's Swimming and Diving Championship as a member of the Kenyon College Owls swim team.
Campbell, a 2019 graduate of Watauga High School, is a senior psychology major at Kenyon College and is a two-time member of the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) Academic Honor Roll.
While Campbell was at Watauga, she qualified for the NCHSAA states-level meet all four years either as a member of a relay team or in individual events like 50-yard freestyle or the 100-yard breaststroke.
Watauga has frequently showcased a strong swim team, and Campbell credits the quality of the coaches.
"When I was there," Campbell said, "David Gragg (Watauga swim head coach) did an excellent job of looking at potential. And even if swimmers didn’t have a lot of experience, and he and the other coaches were willing and able to teach and coach new swimmers to a point where they could contribute. The best coaches are able to find people with potential and teach them, and that is something that (Gragg) really values, and he creates a fun yet competitive environment at practices."
At 8 years old, Campbell started swimming for a club, but stopped around the time she turned 14. Campbell praised Gragg for rekindling her passion in swimming.
"The fun practice environment was part of it, and the break and time away, but I also credit a lot to David," Campbell said. "While on the high school team, I lowered a lot of my times in my junior year, and he not only helped me develop as a swimmer, but he also brought back the passion I have for this sport and helped me realize that I had a future in it."
For the Owls swim and dive team, Campbell swims freestyle and breaststroke events and is peaking in her final season as she qualified for nationals for the first time in her Kenyon career.
In early February, Campbell competed in the NCA conference swim championships, where she finished third overall in the 50-yard freestyle and was a part of the Owls' winning 200-yard freestyle relay team. The top-three placements in both events earned Campbell a trip to the D-III national championships.
"I would encourage people to tryout for the swim team because some of my best memories and best friends were made on the team at Watauga," Campbell said. "So many of those friendships are ones that I still carry with me, and I believe that it’s not about the fastest times but ultimately it's about the people you meet and the relationships and memories that you create."
The 2023 NCAA Division III Women's Swimming and Diving Championship will take place on March 15-18 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. A total of 579 participants (526 swimmers and 53 divers) will compete in the championships, including Campbell and her 17 teammates on the Kenyon College women's team.
After Campbell graduates this coming summer, she plans to take a gap year and would like to work with adolescents and children, performing either clinical psychology or social work.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.