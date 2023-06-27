coach Dylan Eppley at PG

Dylan Eppley (center) speaks to members of the Providence Grove girls’ varsity basketball team. After the season ended, Eppley left Providence Grove to take the job coaching the boys team at Southern Alamance.

 Photo courtesy Dylan Eppley

GRAHAM, N.C. — Watauga High School graduate and former Pioneers assistant basketball coach Dylan Eppley has been hired as the newest head coach of the Southern Alamance Patriots boy’s basketball team.

“I’m super excited about this opportunity,” Eppley said, “and I’m blessed to have had the experiences in the High Country, in South Carolina and in Greensboro prior to this, and now I’m looking forward to what’s next.”

Dylan Eppley

Watauga graduate Dylan Eppley has been named as the newest head coach of the Southern Alamance boy’s basketball team, and looks to turn the program around for the upcoming 2023-24 season.
  

