NEWTON — The Watauga girls’ cross-country team dominated the Northwestern Conference Championship at Southside Park on Oct. 13 by grabbing 13 of the top 15 places in the race.
Watauga finished with a perfect score of 15 points. Hickory finished a distant second with 82 points, while Alexander Central was third with 86. St. Stephens was fourth with 92 points.
Watauga’s Sophia Ritter edged teammate Olivia McAnulty by one second over the finish line of the 5K race. Ritter clocked a time of 19 minutes, 25 seconds and McAnulty finished with a time of 19:26. The two runners, who battled each other to the finish line, were the only runners to finish with a time under 20 minutes.
Ritter, a senior, won her third conference championship and Watauga won its third straight NWC championship. McAnulty, a junior, ran in her first NWC cross-country championship race after running track and field at Watauga for the first time last spring.
“It was neat to see and a lot of people were talking about it,” Watauga coach Randy McDonough said of the finish. “The fact that two of our girls were battling so hard that they couldn’t believe they were going that hard at each other. Sophia had to hold her off for a long, 200-meter stretch and they sprinted the whole way.”
The next five finishers were from Watauga. Lena Miller was third with a time of 20:11, Riley Fowler was fourth with a time of 20:13, Gwendolyn Anderson was fifth with a time of 20:14, Sidra Miller was sixth with a time of 20:18 and Rebecca Anderson was seventh with a time of 20:34.
Alexander Central’s Camella Church finished eighth to brake Watauga’s streak with a time of 21:01. Church was followed by the Pioneers’ Kate Tuberty, who finished ninth with a time of 21:10. Brianna Anderson was 10th with a time of 21:19 and Isabelle Broman-fulks was 11th with a time of 21:22.
Sophie Beach took 13th with a time of 21:34. Ella Triplett was 14th with a time of 21:59 and Sullivan McAulay was 15th with a time of 22:01.
“Hickory’s been the closest this year on the girls’ side,” McDonough said. “If you look at the computer on paper we were supposed to win, but I tell the kids every year that I’m still nervous at the conference meet. Anything can happen and they don’t hand us the trophy just because we turn into the parking lot.”
Boys’ cross-country
NEWTON — The Watauga boys’ cross-country team grabbed six of the top eight places in the boys’ cross-country championship race at Southside Park on Oct. 13.
Led by a first-place finish by Avery Cannon, Watauga won the team event with 19 points. St. Stephens finished second with 53 points and Alexander Central was third with 89 points.
It was the 14th straight season Watauga has won the boys’ cross-country championship.
Cannon, a senior, crossed the finish line with a time of 15:43 to capture his first conference championship. He was the only runner to finish the 5K race under 16 minutes. Ethan Turner was second with a time of 16:18 and Gavin Sweeney was third with a time of 16:20.
‘It was Avery’s first conference championship, so he was really happy with that,” McDonough said. “To run in the 15s after a full day of school and a bus ride down and everything, that was pretty amazing.”
McDonough said Cannon picked up the pace after hearing his split time after the first mile.
“One kid from St. Stephens came around after the first mile with the one group,” McDonough said. “When (Cannon) heard when somebody was yelling the splits when he went by in the first mile and his split was only about six seconds off his mile personal record for a mile race, you could see his eyes get real big, as if he said, ‘What have I done?’ He just gradually left him.”
Caleb Coatney finished in sixth place with a time of 16:41. Korben Anderson was seventh with a time of 17:17 and Caleb Cox finished in eighth place with a time of 17:23.
The Pioneers grabbed three more spots in the top 15. Rien Freeman finished 11th with a time of 17:34. Ethan Cannon added a 14th-place finish with a time of 17:51 and Spencer Cathey was 15th with a time of 17:57.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.