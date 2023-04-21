LENOIR, N.C. — The Watauga Pioneers boys' golf team took third place in a six-team Northwest Conference match on Tuesday, April 18, at Cedar Rock Country Club.
Pioneer Jake Warren led the entire field with a 71-stroke outing, helping his team to a 328 total stroke finish.
The tally was just narrowly behind second place Freedom with 326. The afternoon matched Watauga's best finish at a NWC conference match this season.
Conference-leading Alexander Central again topped the team scoreboards, at the Cougars notched a team score of 319.
Aside from Warren, the Pioneers on the links at Cedar Rock included Colin Phelps (84 strokes), Paul Taylor (86), Elliott Holcomb (86) and Leo McEvoy (87).
Watauga has pushed Freedom and Alexander Central repeatedly for top spots during the 2023 campaign, but the Patriots and Cougars boast similarly strong squads this season.
The Pioneers currently sit in third place overall in the NWC standings, and next have a shot to rise up the ranks on Monday, April 24, in the fifth conference match of the season. That contest is set to be played at Mt. Aire Golf Course with a tee time of 3 p.m.
