LENOIR, N.C. — The Watauga Pioneers boys' golf team took third place in a six-team Northwest Conference match on Tuesday, April 18, at Cedar Rock Country Club.

Jake Warren fairway Cedar Rock

Jake Warren uses an iron on the fairway of hole No. 14 at Cedar Rock Country Club. Warren led the entire field of 30 golfers on Tuesday with a final score of 71 strokes.

Pioneer Jake Warren led the entire field with a 71-stroke outing, helping his team to a 328 total stroke finish.

Elliott Holcomb drive Cedar Rock

Elliott Holcomb drives from the tee of hole No. 16 at Cedar Rock Country Club.

