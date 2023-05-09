BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers boys golf team wrapped up their season on Monday, May 1, claiming second place in a home match at Boone Golf Club.
Watauga ended the day with a final tally of 316 team strokes, good enough for the silver spot behind the runaway victors in Freedom High School, who had 291 strokes.
The Pioneers finished the 2023 campaign in the Northwest Conference in third place overall, with a cumulative stroke count of 2011 — not far behind second place Alexander Central’s 1983 strokes.
Although Watauga did not qualify for the playoffs, the squad is full of young talent that improved markedly over the course of the season, consistently posting better results in each match. With a determined head coach in Klay Anderson at the helm, the young stable of Pioneer linksmen will look to challenge for the playoffs — and the NWC title — again in 2024.
