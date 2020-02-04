MARION — The Watauga girls’ basketball team has started to put together a winning streak with a handful of games left in the regular season.
Performances such as the one Rebekah Farthing produced on Feb. 4 is a big reason why. Farthing scored 24 points to lead the Pioneers to a 52-40 road victory at McDowell on Feb. 4 in a game that was postponed from Jan. 31 because of inclement weather.
Watauga (14-5, 7-2 Northwestern Conference) has won four straight games and seven of its last nine games.
Farthing made five of her six shots from two-point range. She also scored one from 3-point range. She also made 11 of her 13 foul shots, including 6-of-8 in the fourth quarter.
Farthing was the only Pioneer to score in double figures. Brooke Byrd finished with seven points, while Taylor Lipford made two 3-point baskets and finished with six points. Chelsi Hodges also finished with six points.
Watauga coach Laura Barry also was impressed with the defense Farthing played on McDowell’s senior forward Makenna Parkins, who finished with seven points. McDowell (9-10, 4-5 NWC) also got 20 points from center Naliyah Boyce.
“Defensively she was just as good, although it probably went unnoticed,” Barry said. “She guarded Parkins nearly the whole game and shut her down. I was super proud of her and how locked in she was and how aggressively she played offensively.”
Barry was happy with Farthing’s foul shooting, which helped the Pioneers finish 17-of-24 from the foul line. McDowell shot a higher percentage by making 10-of-13 from the line.
Watauga battled to a 24-22 halftime lead before the Pioneers started to pull away at the start of the third quarter. Watauga opened the second half with a 9-2 run capped by a Lipford 3-point basket. McDowell pulled to 34-29, but Watauga closed the third with a 7-1 run and took a 41-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
Watauga also forced seven turnovers, including a late steal that turned into an old-fashioned three-point play by Caroline Farthing. McDowell never got closer than 46-36 the rest of the game and Watauga took a 50-36 late in the fourth quarter.
“In the third quarter, we were able to score the ball and go ahead,” Barry said. “We also played better defense. When you get stops, it’s easier to pull away.”
Watauga girls 52, McDowell 40
Watauga 52 (14-5, 7-2 NWC)
Byrd 2 3-7 7, Sturgill 1 3-4 5, R. Farthing 6 11-13 24. Ward 1 0-0 2, C. Farthing 1 0-0 2, Lipford 2 0-0 6, Hodges 3 0-0 6, Reece 0 0-0 0, Keller 0 0-0 0, Williamson 0 0-0 0, Lubsen 0 0-0 0, Scheffler 0 0-0 0, Pruess 0 0-0 0, Coffey 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 17-24 52.
McDowell 40 (9-10, 4-5 NWC)
Wood 3 0-0 6, Parkins 3 1-3 7, Rice 2 2-2 6, Naliyah 7 6-7 20, Bragg 0 1-2 1, Burgess 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0, Koone 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 10-13 40.
Watauga 14 10 17 11 — 52
McDowell 16 6 8 10 — 40
3-point goals—Watauga 3 (Lipford 2, R. Farthing), McDowell, none Total fouls—Watauga 15, McDowell 10. Fouled out—McDowell, Parkins. Technical fouls—None.
