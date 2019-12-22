PILOT MOUNTAIN — Seldom is a team with four returning starters considered young, but East Surry is the rare exception.
The two returning upperclassmen, Morgan Smith and Dasia Lambert, make up half of the team’s junior and senior classes. The remaining 10 members of the Cardinals’ varsity squad are two seniors that didn’t play last year, five sophomores and three freshmen.
Opposite East Surry were the experienced Watauga Pioneers. Watauga’s five seniors combined for 30 of the team’s 49 points scored against East Surry. The Cardinals nearly mounted a comeback late in the game by outscoring the Pioneers 16-9 in the fourth quarter.
Watauga’s foul shooting in crunch time allowed the Pioneers to to win their fifth game of the year 49-38.
Not only do the Pioneers (5-3) have more experienced players, but the No. 17-ranked 3A team in the state has also been playing for nearly a month. East Surry’s opener saw the Cards defeat West Carteret on Nov. 23, but the team hasn’t played since then.
East (1-1) struck first with a basket from Cadence Lawson, but the lead was short-lived as four different Pioneers scored as the team went on a 12-0 run. East Surry was able to close the gap to just two points following a timeout.
But the Cardinals didn’t have an answer for Watauga senior Brooke Byrd, who scored nine of her team-high 14 points in the opening period.
Rebekah Farthing finished with 10 points, while Kendall Reece scored seven. Chelsi Hodges and Taylor Lipford each scored six points for the Pioneers.
Lambert, who enters her third year as a varsity starter for East Surry, led all scorers with 18 points in addition to 13 rebounds, three steals and an assist. Lambert knocked down a 3-pointer on a Kylie Bruner assist to open the second quarter for East. Morgan Smith added a field goal with 6:06 left in the half to make it 21-17.
Watauga’s second-chance opportunities kept the lead alive in the second quarter. The Pioneers out-rebounded the Cardinals 11-4 in the second quarter along, helping the Watauga take a 27-17 lead at halftime.
East Surry’s scoring struggles continued in the third quarter with just two field goals in eight minutes. Hodges and Farthing added points from the free throw line before Lipford knocked down her second 3-pointer of the game. The largest lead of the night was a 38-19 advantage with 1:49 left in the third quarter.
The Cardinals came out in the fourth quarter with new energy and started on an 8-1 run. Lawson connected from deep to start the run, then Rosie Craven, Smith, and Lambert added points from the free throw line. It wasn’t until the 3:25 mark in the quarter that a Byrd 3-pointer got the Pioneers back on track.
Unable to create scoring opportunities in the first three quarters, East Surry attacked the basket repeatedly in order to get on the free throw line. The only issue for the Cardinals was that Watauga was also making it to the free throw line and converting. East shot 7-for-10 from the line in the fourth and Watauga shot 6-for-8.
The Cards made it a single-digit game with less than a minute to play, but got no closer to the Pioneers.
