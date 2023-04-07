Durham juggle

Katie Durham (#3) scored four times versus Ashe on Tuesday, then recorded a hat-trick against South Caldwell the next day. Here, Durham brings a ball under control in a game against Weddington earlier this season.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

HUDSON — The Watauga Pioneers girls' soccer team opened conference play this week by battering the Ashe County Huskies 8-0, then followed that up with a 9-0 drubbing of the South Caldwell Spartans the next day.

Seven Pioneers — Katie Durham, Maya Nelson, Morgan Flynt, Charlotte Cuthbert, Georgia Parker, Kate Sears and Holly Needham — combined to score 17 goals across the two games.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.