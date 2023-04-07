HUDSON — The Watauga Pioneers girls' soccer team opened conference play this week by battering the Ashe County Huskies 8-0, then followed that up with a 9-0 drubbing of the South Caldwell Spartans the next day.
Seven Pioneers — Katie Durham, Maya Nelson, Morgan Flynt, Charlotte Cuthbert, Georgia Parker, Kate Sears and Holly Needham — combined to score 17 goals across the two games.
Durham scored seven times as she recorded a hat-trick in each contest, while Nelson tallied a hat-trick against the Huskies.
Rylee Mitchell was the starting goalkeeper for the Pioneers in both matches, with the two clean sheets bringing her season tally up to four. Mitchell made two saves versus Ashe and one against South Caldwell, and now has a total of 24 stops this campaign.
On Tuesday, April 4, Watauga (6-2, 2-0 Northwest Conference) took on the Ashe County Huskies (9-1, 1-1 NWC) for an away match in West Jefferson. The Pioneers bested the Huskies 8-0, with goals provided by Katie Durham (4), Maya Nelson (3) and Morgan Flynt.
Flynt opened the scoring for Watauga with an assist by Durham, who dribbled her way past three midfielders to play a pass through to Flynt at the top of the box. Flynt shrugged off a challenge from a defender and sent the ball past Ashe's Dakota Peterman in goal.
The Pioneers assailed Peterman all evening, putting 23 shots on target, with Peterman making 15 saves.
Two of Durham's four goals came on fastbreaks that led to 1-on-1's against Peterman, while the other two involved wingback Kate Sears.
Late in the first half, Sears sent a cross into the Huskies box, where Peterman could not hang on. Durham recovered the ball and managed a shot from the edge of the box, despite being harassed by Ashe defenders. Durham's fourth goal came directly from a cross by Sears late in the second half. Sears collected a loose ball near the endline and fed a low cross to Durham in the dead center of the penalty area.
Meanwhile, Nelson scored twice from outside the box — in the first half on a right-footed screamer from 35 yards out, and again in the second half from 20 yards out with a left-footed, first-time shot that curled into the top right corner. Nelson's third was scored from just inside the box after taking a wicked deflection off a Huskies defender.
The Pioneers then continued their road trip on Wednesday, visiting the South Caldwell Spartans (5-6, 0-2 NWC) down in Hudson, N.C. There Watauga kept the wind in their sails, demolishing the Spartans 9-0.
Durham scored another hat-trick, while Nelson, Flynt, Sears, Charlotte Cuthbert, Georgia Parker and Holly Needham each scored a goal of their own.
Cuthbert opened Watauga's goals with a tap in during the opening minute of the game.
Durham secured the next three Pioneer goals, first connecting on a header at the back post from a Nelson corner kick at the 8-minute mark. Durham then notched her second on a breakaway. Finally, in the 13th minute, she scored after a one-two play with Lucy Walker.
Parker tucked away a penalty in the 28th minute for Watauga's fifth, then Sears scored on an odd play in the 30th minute.
Playing as a wingback, Sears dribbled down and sent a left-footed cross into the box. The ball sailed long, bypassing everyone to nestle into the bottom corner of the net, setting the score at 6-0 by halftime.
Nelson was the first on the board in the second half, nabbing her goal in the 51st minute from from 25 yards out after a South Caldwell clearance attempt fell to her. Moments later, Flynt tucked her chance away in the 52nd minute, running to a loose ball in the South Caldwell box and curling it around the keeper.
Needham landed the final goal of the game in the 64th minute, after an assist by Walker played her though into the center of the penalty area.
The high-flying Pioneers will resume after spring break against the Alexander Central Cougars (9-2-1, 0-1-1 NWC) on Tuesday, April 18, with start time set for 6 p.m.
