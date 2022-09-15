BOONE — Watauga girl's tennis (7-1, 4-0 conference) notched their fifth and sixth wins in a row, on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons respectively.
Watauga faced off against T.C. Roberson at home on Tuesday, Sept. 13 against the only team to defeat the Pioneers on the season thus far. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Freedom High School came to town to square off in a conference match.
The Rams of T.C. Roberson (6-2, 5-1 conference) once again gave Watauga a challenge, with three of the six singles matches going deep into tie-breaker sets. The Pioneers showed dogged determination, with all three tie-breaks being won by the home team. The Pioneers defeated the Rams 8-1 on the day.
Dead coach Jennifer Pillow spoke on the efforts of her athletes.
"The odds of winning three tiebreakers is low, especially out of six matches, it's so low and yet my kids showed perseverance," Pillow said. "That's our take-home from today, perseverance. Yes, we won eight-to-one, but it certainly did not look like what an eight-to-one win usually looks like."
Madison Ogden and Laurel West were two of the three players who fought to win their tie-breaks. West played in the six position and spoke about the lengths to which she had to go to pull out the win.
"I won the first match six-zero. And then by the second match, I was kind of getting tired. So I just had to keep telling myself to like 'dig deep and keep going.' Very mental," West said. "If I start to lose, sometimes I'll get really in my own head and that can cause my own downfall. But it definitely helps having the rest of the team watching and cheering you on. With them supporting, all I have to do is get some water, take deep breaths and just keep telling myself to remember my training."
Ogden relished the chance to play T.C. Roberson again, who provided such good competition earlier in the season.
"It's really nice because we've worked hard to be able to beat them this time. I feel like our team has developed since we last played them," Ogden said. "I think I wasn't as intimidated since I had won (against her) before. And matches like these are really important because it gives us a lot of practice to play against better opponents so that we're more prepared going into our conference matches."
Speaking of being prepared for conference matches, Watauga will travel up to Ashe County High School on Monday, Sept. 19 to take on the Huskies (8-1, 4-0 conference) in what is shaping up to be a pivotal contest between the two current leaders of the conference.
Watauga vs T.C. Roberson results:
Singles
Sienna Davidson (So.) 0-2 (set scores 2-6, 3-6)
Madison Ogden (Sr.) 2-0 (6-2, 7-6 with 7-5 tiebreak)
Amira Younce (Sr.) 2-0 (6-2, 6-2)
Larisa Muse (So.) 2-1 (6-4, 4-6, 1-0 with 10-7 tiebreak)
Alaina Muse (Sr.) 2-0 (6-3, 6-2)
Laurel West (So.) 2-1 (6-0, 3-6, 1-0 with 10-6 tiebreak)
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.