BOONE — On Wednesday Aug. 31, Pioneer fans were able to witness a consecutive win from the girl's tennis team.
Although South Caldwell was able to take a win in one doubles and one singles match, the Pioneers emerged victorious on the afternoon, 7-2.
Coach Jennifer Pillow thinks her team has put the rough start to the season behind them.
"We were thankful for such beautiful weather today, and now we have our first conference win in the books, and two wins in a row," Pillow said. "So we have good momentum, and I think our team has refocused and are taking it match by match now."
Pillow explained what might have invigorated the turnaround.
"We just haven't had a lot of practice early in the season due to weather and cancellation," Pillow said. "And this being the third match of the season, we're still kind of shaking off the rust as they say, but some of the athletes really hit their stride today."
Two of those students that performed well Wednesday for the Pioneers were Sienna Davidson and Logan Highfield.
Davidson — who plays competitively at Yonahlossee Racquet Club, along with several other teammates — touched on what she looks forward to and how tennis helps her focus.
"I'm just really excited. Like right now I'm just working on building up my points so I can go into regionals and maybe even hopefully get to states," Davidson said
Highfield said it felt good to kickoff conference play with a win.
"That feels really good, right, like that gives me confidence, for sure. And I definitely think we can keep it going," Highfield said.
Highfield and her teammates will have a chance to make that prediction come true on Tuesday, Sept. 6, in an away match against the Vikings at Avery County High School. Match start time will be 4 p.m.
