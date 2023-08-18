MAIDEN, N.C. — The Watauga Pioneers girls' tennis team kicked off the 2023 campaign with a pair of wins this week, getting the job done both at home and away off the mountain.

Watauga (2-0) held their opening match at home against the East Wilkes Cardinals (2-1) on Wednesday, Aug. 16. The Pioneers swept the visitors, 9-0. Yet, multiple matches either required tiebreakers or deep into lengthy sets.

Russell vs EW

Sophomore Fiona Russell swings an overhead forehand during Watauga's match against the East Wilkes Cardinals on Aug. 16, 2023.
Moore vs EW

Watauga sophomore Kennedy Moore fires a one-handed forehand during a match versus the East Wilkes Cardinals on Aug. 16, 2023.
Davidson vs East Wilkes

Sienna Davidson stretches on a serve during a match against the East Wilkes Cardinals on Aug. 16, 2023. The junior returned to claim her position on the No. 1 court, after helping her team win the Northwest Conference in 2022.
  

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.