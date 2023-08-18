Addison Cohen (Fr.) recently moved to the High Country from Cincinnati, Ohio, and yet has already found a warm welcome on the Watauga girls' tennis team. "Everyone has accepted me and I've really enjoyed playing on this team," Cohen said, "I'm happy here."
Sienna Davidson stretches on a serve during a match against the East Wilkes Cardinals on Aug. 16, 2023. The junior returned to claim her position on the No. 1 court, after helping her team win the Northwest Conference in 2022.
Addison Cohen (Fr.) recently moved to the High Country from Cincinnati, Ohio, and yet has already found a warm welcome on the Watauga girls' tennis team. "Everyone has accepted me and I've really enjoyed playing on this team," Cohen said, "I'm happy here."
Photo by Patrick McCormack
Watauga's Larson Berry (So.) returns a ball toward her East Wilkes opponent during a match on Aug. 16, 2023.
MAIDEN, N.C. — The Watauga Pioneers girls' tennis team kicked off the 2023 campaign with a pair of wins this week, getting the job done both at home and away off the mountain.
Watauga (2-0) held their opening match at home against the East Wilkes Cardinals (2-1) on Wednesday, Aug. 16. The Pioneers swept the visitors, 9-0. Yet, multiple matches either required tiebreakers or deep into lengthy sets.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.