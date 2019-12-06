NEWLAND — The Avery girls’ basketball team scored the first two points of its home game against visiting Watauga on Dec. 5.
Watauga answered by scoring the next 21 points. The Pioneers finished the first half with a 24-point lead and finished the game with a 43-18 non-conference victory.
Everybody on the entire Watauga roster saw playing time, which allowed some players who are either new to the varsity or who did not play big minutes on the varsity level to get see playing time. Returning starter Brooke Byrd led the Pioneers (2-0) in scoring with 13 points, with the help of making three 3-pointers.
Another retuning starter Brelyn Sturgill added 10 points after making all six of her foul shots. Returning center Chelsi Hodges added eight points to the Watauga total.
“We go against each other in practice every day,” Watauga coach Laura Barry said. “We don’t just go first team against second team. We mix it up a lot, so it’s good to see this competition. This is a chance for us to get better and we can’t lose sight of that.”
Both teams struggled to score until Avery’s Reagan Hughes scored on a stickback to give the Vikings a 2-0 lead. Watauga answered with points on four of its next five possessions to take a 9-2 lead that increased to 11-2 on a Hodges inside basket.
Avery (1-4) struggled offensively by committing seven turnovers, although the Vikings also forced seven Watauga miscues. Watauga did not score in the final 2:30 of the first quarter, but still held an 11-2 lead.
Barry said the Pioneers started to play more aggressively on defense, which helped Watauga gain the advantage.
“We started the game without our normal ball pressure,” Barry said. “We were playing man, they did a good job being patient, but I thought they had too much vision. We didn’t put enough pressure on the ball, so that’s what I jumped on them for. Then, we did a good job picking up our defense.”
After committing two turnovers to start the second quarter, the Pioneers got a 3-point basket from Taylor Lipford, a steal-and-layup from Sturgill and two Byrd foul shots to increase their lead to 18-2. A 3-pointer from Byrd followed by a two foul shots from Sturgill gave Watauga a 23-2 lead before Hughes scored on a jump shot with 1:57 left in the first half to give Avery its only points of the quarter.
Watauga finished off the first half with two foul shots from Sturgill, a free throw from Ava Williamson and a jumper from Macie Keller to take a 28-4 halftime lead.
“We didn’t want to settle for outside shots,” Barry said. “You could tell, in the second half that was our adjustment. I really think it came down to our defense and to really just hold them.”
Caroline Farthing, Sturgill each added single two-point baskets, while Hodges scored four points and Byrd added her third 3-pointer in the third quarter to give Watauga a 39-12 lead. Keller and Kendall Reece each scored a basket in the fourth quarter to close out Watauga’s scoring.
Hughes finished with six points to lead the Vikings in scoring. Five other Avery players scored two points.
Watauga plays at Wilkes Central on Dec. 10.
Watauga JV girls 26, Avery 21NEWLAND — Watauga’s junior varsity took a 36-21 victory over host Avery on Dec. 5.
Marley Coffey led the Pioneers in scoring with 13 points, including a 3-point shot in the fourth quarter. Carley Ellis scored seven points, including a 3-point shot in Watauga’s 14-point second quarter.
The Pioneers took a 21-6 halftime lead after Coffey scored eight of her points in the first half. Watauga was limited to three points in the third quarter, but closed the game with a 12-point fourth quarter.
Avery got six points each from Madison Greene and Rylee Walker, while Mari Maya scored three. The Vikings scored eight points in the third quarter and seven in the fourth.
Watauga varsity girls 43, Avery 18
Watauga 43 (2-0)
Byrd 4 2-2 13, Reese 1 0-0 2, Sturgill 2 6-6 10, Keller 2 0-0 4, Williamson 0 1-2 1, C. Farthing 1 0-0 2, Lipford 1 0-0 3, Hodges 3 2-2 8, R. Farthing 0 0-0 0, Lubsen 0 0-0 0, Scheffler 0 0-0 0, Pruess 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 11-12 43.
Avery 18 (1-4)
Broco 1 0-2 2, Hughes 2 2-2 6, Stines 0 2-3 2, Holman 0 1-4 1, Guzman 0 1-2 1, Beck 1 0-0 2, Cantell 0 2-2 2, Audry 0 0-0 0, Ingham 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 8-15 18.
Watauga 11 17 11 4 — 43
Avery 2 2 8 6 —18
3-point goals—Watauga 4 (Byrd 3, Lipford), Avery, none. Total fouls—Watauga 12, Avery 12. Fouled out—None. Technical fouls—None.
