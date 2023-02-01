Scheffler 3

Brooke Scheffler releases a 3-point shot on Tuesday, Jan 31.

BOONE — The Pioneer girl's basketball team completed a series sweep over Alexander Central Cougars by way of a 52-39 win at home on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The Pioneers (16-5, 6-1 NWC) used very accurate shooting — particularly in the first half — to down the Cougars (17-4, 3-4) at Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium. Watauga had previously defeated Alexander Central 38-25 on Jan. 10.

Torgerson eyes pass

Charlotte Torgerson prepares a pass in a game against Alexander Central on Jan. 31.
Darner pass

Kaitlyn Darner during Tuesday night's game against Alexander Central.
Kiker fast break

Laurel Kiker rises up to lay the ball in during a fast break on Jan. 31.

