BOONE — The Pioneer girl's basketball team completed a series sweep over Alexander Central Cougars by way of a 52-39 win at home on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
The Pioneers (16-5, 6-1 NWC) used very accurate shooting — particularly in the first half — to down the Cougars (17-4, 3-4) at Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium. Watauga had previously defeated Alexander Central 38-25 on Jan. 10.
On Tuesday, Watauga shot out to a 16-7 lead in the opening quarter, with sophomore guard Kate Sears providing nine of the Pioneers' points, including two 3-pointers. Senior Brooke Scheffler knocked down a triple of her own and another shot inside, while junior Diane McGlamery was accurate on two shots from the charity stripe.
The Cougars became a bit foul-happy beginning in the second quarter as each time Sears drove inside, she was met with contact — often being driven to the ground. Sears proved resilient though, netting 8-of-10 free throw attempts on the night.
Meanwhile, Watauga showed a full-court press even while up double digits.
"Ever since the first Hibriten game, (Barry) has been kind of implementing more full-court press and we've been practicing it more often," Watauga sophomore Kaitlyn Darner said. "So yeah, it might be like a little bit for the Hibriten game."
Darner's teammates Sears, Scheffler and Charlotte Torgerson (Jr.) continued to pour on the points in the second quarter, while Darner herself got a block on defense. Their efforts helped the Pioneers widen the gap over Alexander Central, taking a 30-18 margin into the halftime break.
Coming out of the break, energetic senior Pioneer guard Laurel Kiker was the first to score, splashing a trey from the top of the arc. Kiker scored on the following possession off of a baseline pass from Sears.
Kiker showed her trademark hustle in one play, in particular, as she chased down a Cougar ball-handler and dove to the floor to snatch at it, ending up on top of her Alexander Central counterpart as the two grappled.
"She wouldn't let go. I don't know why, but I just like to get in there and fight for stuff like that. When I was younger, I sometimes wrestled my sister, and I wrestled my grandma a lot, which is kind of weird but true," Kiker said while laughing.
Kiker's teammate Julie Matheson (So.) was the last Watauga athlete to score in the third, draining a shot from downtown to put the Pioneers up 41-26 heading into the final quarter.
Watauga's baskets in the fourth were necessary to put the Cougars to bed, but none came easily. Sears and Torgerson were fouled hard on drives inside, collecting their points at the line. Caroline Farthing (Sr.) hit a mid-range jumper for her first points of the evening after finding herself open inside Alexander Central's defense.
Scheffler and Darner each split a pair of free throws to help ice the game late as the Pioneers sent the visitors packing, 52-39, taking both series games over the Cougars. The Pioneers had 14 makes from the free throw line on Tuesday, representing another quality aspect Watauga ladies have.
"I would say it's a confidence thing," Darner said. "All of our coaches and all the other players will encourage you to be confident from the free throw line. We shoot a lot of free throws in practice, so everyone's pretty comfortable with those."
That confidence will serve them well as up next for the Pioneers are the Hibriten Panthers (18-3, 5-2) who gave Watauga their only conference loss, 48-45, on Jan. 12. The second game in the series will be played in Lenoir on Friday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Watauga 16 14 11 11 52
Alex Cent 7 11 8 13 39
Watauga stats:
- Kate Sears — 21 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast, 1 stl
- Brooke Scheffler — 9 pts, 7 reb, 1 stl
- Charlotte Torgerson — 9 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast
- Laurel Kiker — 5 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast, 3 stl
- Julie Matheson — 3 pts
- Caroline Farthing — 2 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast
- Diane McGlamery — 2 pts, 2 reb
- Kaitlyn Darner — 1 pt, 2 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk
Alexander Central stats:
- Sydney Hayes — 13 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk
- Kirstyn Herman — 12 pts, 5 reb, 6 ast, 2 stl
- Kaley McDaniel — 4 pts, 8 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk
- Malayah Adams — 4 pts
- Hallie Jarrett — 2 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl
- Karlee Starnes — 2 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl
- Meredith Wike — 2 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast
