BOONE — The Watauga girls’ basketball team shook off a Northwestern Conference loss earlier in the week to beat visiting McDowell 61-52 at Lentz-Eggers Gym on Jan. 8.
Watauga, which lost at Alexander Central Jan. 3, shook off a scoring drought in the second quarter to go into halftime 30-25.
The Pioneers (8-4, 2-1 NWC) increased their lead to 41-31, but McDowell closed out the third quarter with a rare four-point play from Alana Torres to pull to within 45-39. McDowell (5-7, 1-2) continued to rally at the start of the fourth quarter and pulled to 49-48 when Watauga regrouped.
The Pioneers closed out the game by outscoring McDowell 12-4 in the final 4:30 of the fourth quarter. Watauga made 8-of-13 foul shots during that time, including a free throw that capped a three-point play by Chelsi Hodges that gave Watauga a 55-48 lead.
“We have to stay true to who we are,” Watauga coach Laura Barry said. “We have to continue to go inside and Chelsi made the ones that counted. I didn’t want us to settle for jump shots and I thought our girls did a great job responding.”
Watauga closed the run with two foul shots each from Caroline Farthing and two from Brelyn Sturgill, the final pair with 11.5 seconds left.
Brooke Byrd was one of three Pioneers to score in double figures. She finished with 15 points, scoring 10 of them in the second quarter and five in the third. Hodges added 14 points, seven in the first quarter and seven in the fourth.
Rebekah Farthing also scored 14 points by scoring five in the second quarter and seven in the third. Sturgill scored six of her eight points in the fourth quarter.
Barry said it’s important that Farthing, Byrd and Hodges, who are all seniors, have to make key contributions to the game, even if it’s not scoring points.
“Everyone can contribute, but those three have to be the head of the snake,” Barry said. “Even if it’s playmaking, it doesn’t have to be buckets.”
“Brooke is a hard kid to describe because she is really hard to stop and such a good defender,” Barry added. “On top of those three, I love how everybody else contributed. Whether they played three minutes or more. Everybody made something happen for us.”
Torres led McDowell in scoring with 20 points. She had 13 of them in the first half. Madilyn Smith and Natiyah Boyce each scored eight points for McDowell.
McDowell JV 46, Watauga 31
BOONE — The Watauga girls’ junior varsity team lost to visiting McDowell 46-31 in Lentz-Eggers Gym Jan. 8.
The Pioneers got off to a slow start by scoring just three points in the first quarter and trailed 22-8 at halftime. The Pioneers’ offense started to pick up in the third quarter by scoring 10 points in the third quarter.
Watauga’s Bellamy Cook led the Pioneers in scoring with 14 points by making four 3-pointers. Cook made two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and Laurel West added a 3-pointer in the fourth.
Watauga girls’ 61, McDowell 52
McDowell (52)
Wood 2 0-0 4, Torres 3 3-3 6, Parkins 8 2-2 20, Rice 2 2-2 6, Smith 4 0-0 8, Boyce 2 4-7 8, Burgess 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0, Roone 0 0-0 0. 21 11-14 52.
Watauga 61
Byrd 5 3-5 15, Sturgill 2 4-9 8, R. Farthing 4 6-8 14, C. Farthing 1 3-4 5, Lipford 1 0-0 3, Coffey 1 0-0 2, Hodges 6 1-2 13, Pruess 0 0-0 0, Lubsen 0 0-0 0, Williamson 0 0-0 0, Keller 0 0-0 0, Ward 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 17-28 61.
McDowell 11 14 14 13 — 52
Watauga 10 20 15 16 — 61
3-point goals—McDowell 3 (Parkins 2, Torres), Watauga 3 (Byrd 2, Lipford). Total fouls—McDowell 20, Watauga 16. Fouled out—McDowell (Smith) Technical fouls—None.
