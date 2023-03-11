BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers girls' soccer team took two wins over the last four days, performing a shutout in an away win against the East Forsyth Eagles on Tuesday before coming home to snuff out the Ledford Panthers on Friday.
The wins bring Watauga to a 2-1 record thus far on the season, with the only loss coming in a 3-2 nail-biter against regional rivals St. Stephens on Feb. 28.
Away in Kernersville on Tuesday, Pioneer forward Katie Durham (Jr.) assisted Georgia Parker (Jr.) for the lone goal of the game, as the Pioneers recorded four shots on goal total. Opposing Eagles keeper Emma Hurt made three saves, while Watauga freshman goalie Rylee Mitchell made seven stops on her end to keep the clean sheet in the 1-0 win.
Back at home on Friday, March 10, Pioneer attackers slotted five shots into the Panthers net during the 5-0 drubbing. The game was no cakewalk, however, as frigid winds and a talented Ledford goalkeeper challenged Watauga all night.
The Pioneers style of play suited both the weather and the turf field that graces the interior of Jack Groce Stadium, as Watauga head coach Chris Tarnowski explained.
"Home field advantage helps, but we've predicated our game on being able to connect small passes, especially through the midfield where we've got some really technically gifted players. That's the style we like to play — it's really fast and really consistent. Playing it over the top has its advantages, but then in a game like this one, the ball will just fly back into your face, so keeping it on the ground is much easier then," Tarnowski said.
For the second game in a row, Parker opened the scoring for Watauga, this time in the 7th minute after Durham intercepted a goal kick. Durham's touch was heavy and a Panther defender reached it first, but Durham nipped it back and played a pass through the Ledford backline to Parker, who coolly shot it low and to the left side of Panther's goalkeeper Maddie Callahan.
For Watauga, Mitchell kept another clean sheet with one save on three shot attempts from Ledford, bringing Mitchell's total to 15 saves on the season.
The Panthers created only three true clear-cut chances in the match, and all were created or preceded by long, searching passes beyond the Pioneers backline. For the most part, Watauga neatly erased those Ledford opportunities.
"That is definitely something we work on doing," Tarnowski said. "And with three at the back, we're potentially pulling a little bit of defense away from it, but we like to get them deeper and make sure that nothing gets behind them. Also, if you watch any of our games you can hear coach Trish (Hughett) scream 'contain' at least 80 to 90 times a game."
Durham then made it 2-0 at the 30-minute mark after she and Sam Bertrand carved up the Panthers defense. Bertrand talked about the assist, and praised the Pioneers burgeoning coalescence.
"Katie and I had a couple of one-twos going down the field," Bertrand explained, "and then I saw an opening between the two defenders and then I played her through and she finished it really nicely."
"As a team we've definitely improved a lot each game," said Bertrand. "I think communication has gone up a lot and and the team chemistry has been better every game. There's still a lot of improvement needed, but we're getting there very quickly."
In the 35th minute, Watauga made it 3-0 as Morgan Flynt and Charlotte Cuthbert connected to create another goal. Flynt received a pass 35 yards out and made a one-two pass with Cuthbert, who sent it far down the touchline. After collecting the ball near the end-line, Flynt worked her way into the box and returned it to Cuthbert, who used her first touch to get away from two defenders. Cuthbert followed that up with a clever left-footed shot into the bottom-right corner past Callahan.
The 3-0 scoreline held until halftime, but the Pioneers were not done yet.
Five minutes into the second half, Maya Nelson intercepted a Panthers pass and chested it down to her feet. Nelson then dribbled around two Ledford defensive midfielders to open a passing lane to Durham on the right wing. Durham received Nelson's pass, but then suddenly chopped inside onto her left foot, unbalancing the Panther in front of her. Now, one-on-one with Callahan, Durham used that left foot to curl a shot in to give the Pioneers a 4-0 lead.
The final Watauga goal came in the late in the game as Kate Sears — playing as a left-sided wingback — continually applied pressure high up the field and won the ball off of a Panthers center back. Callahan was facing her third instance of being one-on-one and the result was the same as Sears slid the ball into the left-hand corner.
In total, Callahan faced 30 shots from the Pioneers (18 on target), making 13 saves. Ledford later swapped Callahan out and inserted Lacie Williams, who ended with 1 save on 6 shots.
The 5-0 victory sends Watauga above .500 for the first time this season, and they will aim to stay that way in the next match away at Fred T. Foard on Wednesday, March 15. The Foard Tigers are 1-2-1 (win-loss-tie) and will be looking to bounce back after two straight losses.
Watauga — Ledford
Goals: 5-0
Assists: 4-0
Shots(on goal): 36(20)-3(1)
Saves: 1-14
Corners: 16-0
Fouls: 4-2
Cards(Y/R): 0/0-0/0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.