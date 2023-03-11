Willis v Ledford

Lucy Willis takes a touch to set up her next move in a game against the Ledford Panthers on March 10.

BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers girls' soccer team took two wins over the last four days, performing a shutout in an away win against the East Forsyth Eagles on Tuesday before coming home to snuff out the Ledford Panthers on Friday.

The wins bring Watauga to a 2-1 record thus far on the season, with the only loss coming in a 3-2 nail-biter against regional rivals St. Stephens on Feb. 28.

Hemp v Ledford

Abby Hemp (#11) uses an arm to shield Lacie Williams (#9) from making a challenge.
Durham v Ledford

Katie Durham (#3) makes a pass during a game against the Ledford Panthers on March 10. Over the last two games, Durham has two assists and two goals.
Nelson v Ledford 2

Maya Nelson's delivers the beginnings of a powerful pass, as the senior's momentum is transferred only to her braid and the ball.
Flynt v Ledford

Morgan Flynt (#19) makes a pass just a Panther defender McKenzie Knight (#17) arrives to pressure her.
Nelson v Ledford

Maya Nelson (#7) has her head up, looking for a pass through the Panther defensive formation.
Sears v Ledford

Kate Sears (#23) and Bella Elliot (#3) chase after the ball as it nears the touchline.

