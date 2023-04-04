HICKORY, N.C. — The Watauga Pioneers girls’ soccer team defeated the St. Stephens Indians 2-1 on Friday, March 31.

Junior forward Katie Durham scored both goals for Watauga.

Clary claims

St Stephens goalie Addyson Clary (#0) rises up above Pioneer forward Morgan Flynt (#19) to claim the ball from a corner kick.
Sears vs Prado

Watauga winger Kate Sears (#23) contests Kaitlyn Prado (#5) for control of the ball.
Durham shot to win

Katie Durham (#3, left) is seen here a split second after taking a shot form 25 yards out, which provided the winning goal against St Stephens.
Durham winning goal team celebrates

The Watauga Pioneers mob Katie Durham moments after she scored what proved to be the winning goal versus the St Stephens Indians.

