HICKORY, N.C. — The Watauga Pioneers girls’ soccer team defeated the St. Stephens Indians 2-1 on Friday, March 31.
Junior forward Katie Durham scored both goals for Watauga.
The Pioneers (4-2) were looking to reverse the result on the former in-conference opponents after St. Stephens bested Watauga 3-2 in the season opener.
The Indians (5-2-1) meanwhile, came into the game ranked as the No. 41 overall team in North Carolina, and were also the top ranked 3A school in the state.
“Personally, I think that the first game we came out and we were very unprepared,” said Watauga midfielder Maya Nelson. “It was a lot of new faces on the field. And this game, we’ve played against hard competition and gotten used to playing with each other as a team.”
Although they usually play in a style that keeps the ball low to the ground, the Pioneers decided to shake things up a bit during this game. Watauga switched up tactics midway in the contest, opting to send the ball long over the top of the defense, having their forwards chase after the passes.
This shift directly resulted in several clear-cut chances for the Pioneers, culminating in multiple breakaway opportunities and earning several corner kicks. Although none of these chances turned into a goal for Watauga, the change seemed to unsettle the Indians defenders, forcing them to drop deeper as the match wore on.
Additionally, even when St. Stephens won the ball back in their own defensive third of the pitch, they were forced to attempt to play through the press of Watauga’s defensive formation.
A crucial player in the Pioneer attack was Savannah Duvall — a JV player who was called up to the varsity squad after the Watauga forwards suffered several injuries last week against Weddington. Duvall’s play along the right wing was instrumental in the success against St Stephens.
Durham scored the second of her two goals mere minutes before the final whistle. After a Pioneer teammate got the ball from an Indian midfielder, Durham collected the ball and charged forward to the St. Stephens back line.
As the defenders continued to fall back, Durham took a shot from 25 yards out that sailed over Indian goalkeeper Addyson Clary.
Durham was mobbed by her teammates after her goal.
“I think we played a lot better in this one because after we lost to the (St. Stephens) the first time, we now wanted it a lot more,” Durham said. “So we were more prepared, and we came into it with a better head than we did the first time around.”
St. Stephens redoubled their efforts on offense, but each time that Watauga won the ball they cleared it deep — away from any potential danger.
After the whistle sounded, the Pioneers were able to continue their celebrations and reflect upon their accomplishment.
Next for Watauga will be their first conference matchup against the Ashe County Huskies on Tuesday, April 4 away in West Jefferson. Following that, the Pioneers will host the South Caldwell Spartans at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Jack Groce Stadium.
