MARION — A tenacious defensive effort down the stretch combined with 28 second half points scored by a trio of Pioneers proved too much for host McDowell on Jan. 5. Watauga overcame a slow start, including a halftime deficit, to win going away, 47-28.
From the moment Pioneer guard Charlotte Torgerson opened the game with a successful 3-pointer, it looked like Watauga would repeat the dominance of the Titans that it showed in the teams' first encounter, on Nov. 30, a 50-26 Pioneer win.
But Watauga proved to be its own worst enemy in the first half of the rematch, even while putting on a ball movement clinic. Time and again in the opening two periods, the Pioneers confidently brought the ball downcourt and whipped it crisply around the perimeter in search of open space and a scoring opportunity. Time and again, that seemingly open player with a reasonably good shot would hesitate until swarmed by Titan defenders or pass the ball away to a teammate. Eventually, the inevitable would happen: an errant pass would wind up in the grandstands or good anticipation by a McDowell player for a steal would create a Pioneer turnover.
Meanwhile, if McDowell had trouble scoring in their earlier season games, they didn't show it in the first half of this rematch with Watauga. Five shots from behind the 3-point arc by a threesome of Faith Laws, Taylor Carson and Kensley Stewart helped the Titans to a tenuous, 20-19 advantage at intermission.
To their credit, Watauga did find the basket for those 19 first half points to keep it close, thanks to Torgerson's opening 3-pointer along with 5 points before intermission from senior Brelyn Sturgill and 11 of freshman Kate Sears' game-high 27 points.
After halftime, Sears, Torgerson and junior forward Brooke Scheffler took control, offensively. Much of the Pioneer scoring came from long distance shots, in space. Torgerson added another 3-pointer in the third period, Scheffler added 6 points in the fourth quarter, and Sears was Sears, recording 16 second half points in every which way, from behind the arc to driving the lane.
Collectively, the Pioneers were successful on 10 shots from behind the arc, seven of them by Sears, to account for 30 of the team's final 47 points.
After halftime, Watauga nudged out to a 33-25 advantage at the end of the third quarter before pouring it on in the final stanza. In the second half, Watauga only allowed the Titans to score 8 points while tallying 28 of their own, at one point going on a 17-2 run to put the game away.
"We really needed Kate (Sears) tonight," said Pioneer head coach Laura Barry after the game. "We were getting some good shots but not finishing around the rim. She really came on when we needed her to. Her teammates know that she is capable of that and everyone is happy for her to do it. Our defensive presence was much better in the second half."
Barry noted that McDowell was "very hot" in the first half, especially hitting their 3-pointers from beyond the arc, so she was pleased with her team's defensive effort and cleaning up their turnovers, offensively, after intermission.
Now 12-1, the Pioneers return home to open Northwestern Conference play on Jan. 11, vs. rival South Caldwell. The Spartans were a 46-26 winner over McDowell on Dec. 9, so the Jan. 11 date with Watauga could prove an interesting matchup.
SCORING
- WAT - Kate Sears (27 points)
- MCD - Faith Laws (11)
- WAT - Charlotte Torgerson (9)
- WAT - Brook Scheffler (6)
- WAT - Brelyn Sturgill (5)
- MCD - Peyton McPeters (4)
- MCD - Kensley Stewart (3)
- MCD - Sage Young (1)
- MCD - Abby Wyatt (1)
