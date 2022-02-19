BOONE — It was all but certain after Watauga defeated Alexander Central on Feb. 18 in the Northwestern Conference championship game, but the Pioneers will be the No. 1 seed in the NCHSAA 4A West Bracket for the state championship playoffs.
They will host No. 32 seeded Garinger (Charlotte) in the first round, to be played at Lentz Eggers Gym. Time to be announced (this story will be updated as soon as that is revealed).
All three 4A competitors in the 3A/4A Northwestern Conference are in the NCHSAA 4A West field of 32. Alexander Central was awarded the No. 10 seed and will host No. 23 Ragsdale (Jamestown) in Taylorsville. As the No. 14 seed, South Caldwell will also host a first round game on Feb. 22, against R J Reynolds (Winston-Salem).
Garinger finished the season with a 6-6 record in 4A Conference 59, 12-12 overall, good enough for a 4th place conference standing behind Charlotte Catholic (11-1, 24-2), Providence (11-1, 17-6), and Independence (8-4, 19-6).
If the Pioneers get by Garinger, they will face the winner of No. 16 Cuthertson (Waxhaw) vs. No. 17 Reagan (Pfafftown) in the second round.
