BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers varsity girls basketball team claimed a title of co-champions of the NCHSAA Northwest 4A Conference on Friday, Feb. 10 with a 55-46 victory over conference rivals in the Ashe County Huskies.
The Pioneers (18-6, 8-2 NWC) required a win to be named co-champions after dropping two prior contests to the Hibriten Panthers, while the Huskies (16-7, 6-4) were looking to nip ahead of Watauga to claim second place in the NWC standings.
It was Senior Night for the varsity basketball squads on Friday, and all three Pioneer seniors started the game for Watauga: guard Laurel Kiker and forwards Brooke Scheffler and Caroline Farthing, with all three providing important minutes throughout the night.
"With this team, everyone plays for the team rather than for themselves," Farthing said. "I think that's something our program has upheld while Coach Barry has been here. She came in and told us the acronym FAMILY - 'forget about me, I love you.' And we say that constantly, it's up in our team room, that's the last word we look at before we go to practice or play any game and I think that's just a great reminder for all of us."
Kiker opened the scoring with a dribble along the baseline to drop in a layup, and beginning with that 2-0 basket the Pioneers led from start-to-finish. Junior guard Charlotte Torgerson had an excellent first quarter, draining two shots from behind the arc and netting an additional pair of buckets inside. Watauga built a 7-0 advantage before a layup by Ashe's Abby Sheets got the Huskies on the board — then the home team followed that up with a 10-2 run that included a Scheffler 3-pointer. The Pioneers ended the first period up 19-8.
Watauga's ladies had a quiet second frame, but a few bright sparks were still there. Diane McGlamery (Jr.) split a pair of free throws from the line for her first points, while during an 8-0 run Farthing got her first basket on a fastbreak layup and teammate Kaitlyn Darner (So.) dropped in a clean one-handed floater off the dribble. Ashe's Lexi Dawson helped engineer a five-point run to end the quarter, as the Pioneers margin was cut to 28-20.
Watauga's Kate Sears and Scheffler put on a clinic early in the third frame, with both sophomore and senior hitting shots inside and outside the arc. Sears netted eight points while Scheffler dropped 11 in the quarter, with most of those buckets scored during a 17-7 run. Again the Huskies clawed back, with Ashe County's leading scorer Paige Overcash (15 points) dishing assists and landing baskets in a 12-2 run to end the third period, cutting Watauga's lead to single digits once more, 47-39.
Pioneer's head coach Laura Barry has helped develop and nurture this group of players to become who they are today, Kiker explains.
"She (Barry) always makes us feel safe," Kiker said, "and that we can bring anything to her. She'll help us with anything, she encourages us and makes us feel like good players. I wouldn't be the same without her."
Just as in the first quarter, Kiker was the first Pioneer to score in the final frame, as the senior made a layup through contact with 6:54 left to play. Watauga played keep-away from the Huskies for awhile, but eventually Overcash answered with her own basket to set the scoreline at 49-41 as the clock showed 4:07 remaining.
The Pioneers again managed to burn precious time away with quick ball movement and lengthy possessions. After Ashe's few opportunities ended with missed shots, around the two-minute mark the Huskies started intentionally fouling. Watauga's Sears and Torgerson collectively went 6-of-9 from the charity stripe to close out the game.
With just over a minute to play and holding a healthy lead, head coach Laura Barry pulled seniors Farthing, Kiker and Scheffler from the court. The trio checked out of the game to a standing ovation from the home crowd.
"Especially on senior night it was a good way to just wrap things up after all the work we have put in," said Scheffler. "And we had a ginormous crowd, so it was cool to see everyone that has come to support us, especially tonight, and it meant a lot more to be able to end our season like that."
Watauga's 55-46 victory locked up a share of the Northwest 4A conference title, split with the Hibriten Panthers, as each squad ended the season with an 8-2 conference record.
Since the Pioneers secured a first-round bye with their co-championship finish, up next for Watauga will be a Thursday, Feb. 16 conference tournament semi-finals game at 4 p.m. The Pioneers will face the winner of an Ashe County/South Caldwell matchup.
Watauga 19 9 19 8 55
Ashe Co. 8 12 19 7 46
Watauga stats:
- Kate Sears — 18 pts, 4 reb, 6 ast, 1 stl, 2 blk
- Brooke Scheffler — 16 pts, 6 reb, 1 stl, 2 blk
- Charlotte Torgerson — 12 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl
- Laurel Kiker — 4 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl
- Caroline Farthing — 2 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk
- Kaitlyn Darner — 2 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast
- Diane McGlamery — 1 pt
- Julie Matheson — 1 stl
Ashe County stats (scores only):
- Paige Overcash — 15 pts
- Abby Sheets — 10 pts
- Abby Eller —6 pts
- Ally Greer — 6 pts
- Morgan Phipps — 5 pts
- Lexie Dawson — 4 pts
