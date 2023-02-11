DSC_0444 (2).JPG

BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers varsity girls basketball team claimed a title of co-champions of the NCHSAA Northwest 4A Conference on Friday, Feb. 10 with a 55-46 victory over conference rivals in the Ashe County Huskies.

The Pioneers (18-6, 8-2 NWC) required a win to be named co-champions after dropping two prior contests to the Hibriten Panthers, while the Huskies (16-7, 6-4) were looking to nip ahead of Watauga to claim second place in the NWC standings.

