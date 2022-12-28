BOONE — Hot hands beat the chill as the Watauga Pioneers girl's basketball team defeated the No. 10 ranked R.J. Reynolds Demons 67-37 in the first round of the High Country Holiday Classic.
Watauga (8-4) came into the match after playing their past four games away against a mixture of the best teams in North Carolina as well as competition from other states. They went 1-3 over that stretch. Returning to their home court was a welcome reprieve after the grueling slate.
R.J. Reynolds (10-2) came into the contest with only one loss, and were ranked as the No. 10 team in the state. They were also slotted as the No. 2 overall team in the NC 4A West region, just behind Lake Norman. The Demons were however missing starting forward Elliott Jessup, who missed the game with a foot injury.
The contest started off with the Pioneer ladies going on a shooting spree as six players hit jump shots in the first quarter alone to romp out to a 25-5 lead.
"When you look at our three point shooting numbers, they're terrific on the year," head coach Laura Barry said. "I have not talked to the team about that, but they know they have the green light within our offense. Charlotte hits the first one in transition, and I think that sometimes the floodgates open and we just feel really good. We know we're loose, we're at home. We've been on the road for four games. So there was a little bit of 'OK, we're coming off two losses, I want to let them out and let them run,' and they did that tonight without any pleading or prodding. I'm really happy."
Among those athletes nailing jumpers, guards Julie Matheson (So.) and Charlotte Torgerson (Jr.) netted two 3-point baskets apiece in the opening quarter, while wing Caroline Farthing (Sr.) also knocked down one from behind the arc.
Watauga sophomore guard Kate Sears joined Matheson and Torgerson in notching six points in the first period, but Sears’ often came from fast break layups as opposed to jump shots. Sears would ended the night with a game-high 19 points.
"We started off with really good intensity," Sears said, "We didn't start flat. We kind of built an early lead and then we were able to play off that. I think in some of the games recently, we've had some bad starts and so we kind of dig ourselves in a hole that we just can't get out of. I think just starting off strong was key. That and our defense was really good tonight."
In the second quarter, the Pioneers pivoted to hard-earned points in the paint. Matheson was fouled hard on a made layup and senior forward Brooke Scheffler hit a short jumper after battling for an offensive rebound. Seconds before the halftime buzzer, Torgerson sped down the lane for a defense splitting layup after an offensive rebound secured by Kaitlyn Darner (So.) as she fell out-of-bounds — putting Watauga up 45-15.
The second half was more of the same as the pioneers continued to knock down their shots and get baskets in transition while clamping down on defense. Point guard Destiny Thompson (13 points) and 6’3” center Raniyah Hocutt (16 points) ended up being the only threats from Reynolds on the night.
Even though the Demons were able to tighten up and slow the Pioneers somewhat in the second half, the home team often found a way through. A play at the very end of the third quarter exemplified that as R.J. Reynolds locked down and forced the Pioneers to swing the ball for nearly a full minute, only to watch as Farthing splashed home a three from the wing anyway to put Watauga up 52-24.
Both teams inserted the majority of their bench players for significant amounts of the fourth quarter to allow players to gain experience against a quality team.
Although a series of personal and technical fouls by the Pioneers in the fourth quarter let the Demons garner a few extra points at the free throw line, Watauga ultimately advanced to the tournament finals 67-37.
"We're working on offensive execution and energy in the offensive half court and I saw some strides in that today," Barry said. "Among the last five games, we've only had two practices. When we look at next week, getting back in the gym and starting conference play, we're going to have practice time to clean some stuff up and get better at what we already do well."
The Pioneers will square off against the Ashe County Huskies (8-2) for the HCHC title. The Huskies defeated Central Davidson 56-35 on the other side of the bracket. The girls championship game tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29.
Watauga 67
R.J. Reynolds 37
Watauga Scoring
- Kate Sears — 19 points
- Charlotte Torgerson — 13 points
- Julie Matheson — 10 points
- Caroline Farthing — 8 points
- Brooke Scheffler — 7 points
- Laurel Kiker — 4 points
- Kaitlyn Darner — 4 points
- Diane McGlamery — 2 points
