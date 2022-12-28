BOONE — Hot hands beat the chill as the Watauga Pioneers girl's basketball team defeated the No. 10 ranked R.J. Reynolds Demons 67-37 in the first round of the High Country Holiday Classic.

Watauga (8-4) came into the match after playing their past four games away against a mixture of the best teams in North Carolina as well as competition from other states. They went 1-3 over that stretch. Returning to their home court was a welcome reprieve after the grueling slate.

High Country Class Girls Game 2

Caroline Farthing (#15) goes for the jump ball against RJ Reynolds' Raniyah Hocutt (#44).
High Country Class Girls Game 7

Charlotte Torgerson shoots a three against RJ Reynolds. 
High Country Class Girls Game 5

Kate Sears (#12) prepares to pass to Kaitlyn Darner (#30) against the RJ Reynolds defense.
High Country Class Girls Game 17

Diane McGlamery shoots over an RJ Reynolds defender. 
High Country Class Girls Game 16

Julie Matheson drives against RJ Reynolds. 
High Country Class Girls Game 11

Caroline Farthing shoots against RJ Reynolds. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.