TAYLORSVILLE — Momentum is fickle. It can shift suddenly in basketball, without giving notice.
Watauga's top-seeded girls basketball team struggled to find a ball that would go in the basket during the first half of the Feb. 18, 3A/4A Northwestern Conference championship game against No. 2 seeded Alexander Central, but the Pioneers turned things around in the second half to win going away, 39-28.
In so many games during the regular season, Watauga faced in-game adversity only to have freshman point guard Kate Sears put the team on her back and will the Pioneers to victory. The NWC championship game was no different.
First, consider the atmosphere. Alexander County loves its basketball teams and, as it turned out, was the host for this year's Northwestern Conference tournament. With both the boys and the girls earning berths in the championship finals, Cougar fans turned out by the hundreds on Feb. 18.
The girls game was the curtain raiser for championship night, the boys to follow. The grandstands were packed. The atmosphere was already electric with Cougar mania — and with the girls' tipoff about to signal the start of the night's events, one tournament official tapped another on the shoulder to say, "There are at least 500 people still outside, waiting to get in."
The Pioneers' veteran senior forward, Brelyn Sturgill, said afterwards, "The Alexander Central fans have always been great. They are so passionate about their teams and they turn out."
Without question, Alexander Central had home court advantage on this night, the scores of Pioneer fans making the hour-long trip to Taylorsville scattered around the gym, with a core group of parents and friends intermixed with Cougar fans on the north side.
Did it rattle the Pioneers? The stat sheet suggests, "yes." Watauga shot only 14 percent from the field in the first half, hitting on just 4-of-27 attempts. Some were open looks, others contested jumpers, but the shots weren't falling. Watauga was 0-for-9 from beyond the 3-point arc in the first half. The only bright spot was making good on all three opportunities from the charity stripe, a performance that would be underlined in the second half when they went 11-for-11.
An already raucous Cougar crowd crowed at the Pioneer misses in the first half and roared their approval on every Alexander Central point scored, a respectable 33.3 percent (6-of-18) field goal percentage and 37.5 percent (3-of-8) from long distance.
But after the popcorn buckets and nacho platters were filled at halftime, it was Sears time. The talented freshman hit a three-pointer and it seemed to energize her teammates. After a Pioneer rebounding frenzy on both ends of the court, Sears pounded the ball inside, over and around Cougar defenders to bring the Pioneers to within a point, 22-21. And a moment later, the fearless freshman repeated the performance to put the Pioneers ahead, 23-22, with just over a minute and half remaining in the third quarter.
Sears' determined drives to the basket were contagious. While Pioneer junior power forward Brooke Scheffler and Sears were cleaning up underneath the basket on both ends, rebounding, sophomore guard Charlotte Torgerson, Sturgill, and freshman guard Kaitlyn Darner also started hitting their shots.
It was tough, gritty, physical affair, demanding of the players on both sides, but once Watauga "showed up," the crowd mood shifted, becoming more subdued. CougarNation still roared on one of the rare successful Alexander Central shots after halftime, but were audibly frustrated at their team's inability to grab a rebound.
Some will say that Sears' offensive performance in the second half won the night for the Pioneers. To an extent, they are right but that is far from the complete story in this victory. That is just part of it.
The main contributor to the win was the overall Pioneer team's defense. In the first half, even though they weren't scoring and trailed 19-11 at intermission, Watauga's pesky, disruptive defensive pressure kept the game within reach. The Pioneers doubled down on that pressure in the third quarter, winning both ends of the court with an improbable 16-3 run for the period. And a 12-6 add-on in the final stanza cemented the deal.
The Pioneers' other difference-maker was being perfect from the charity stripe: 100 percent, 14-of-14. Sears was 5-of-5, but Sturgill was 3-of-3, Torgerson 4-of-4 — all coming in the high pressure fourth quarter — and Darner 2-of-2.
And finally, rebounding. The Pioneers out-rebounded the Cougars, 39-24. They didn't always convert on their second chance opportunities, but they kept the ball alive — and ball possession out of the hands of Alexander Central.
"We really didn't play our game in the first half," said Pioneer head coach Laura Barry after the trophies and individual honors had been awarded. "And AC (Alexander Central) came out on their home court with confidence and were ready. They also played a (defensive scheme) that bothered us a little bit. We took some good shots that just missed, but when we weren't scoring we forced some shots. We came out of the half trying to figure that out. I told them they had to figure it out and had to get going, offensively.
"I was really happy with the defense in the first half, holding them to only 19 points, but we were even better in the second half," added Barry. "Beyond what Kate did, we worked for better shots. Sears would not be stopped and sort of put us on her back and said, 'Let's go.' This team knows she is capable of that but I loved the way they rallied around her."
Unofficially, Sears was the leading scorer of the tournament with 26 points in the semifinals and 22 points in the championship game. She may also have been the leading rebounder, including a game-high 9 rebounds in the championship game. While the freshman was awarded Tournament MVP honors at the conclusion of the girls' night, all-tournament nods also went to Sturgill and Torgerson.
The game started out at a swift pace. There were a lot of missed shots, but neither team wasted time in pushing the ball up the court after collecting a rebound. Watauga has that fast transition reputation but in the first half Alexander Central was beating the Pioneers at their own game, perhaps fueled in part by the fan environment.
"They (Alexander Central) appeared tired at the end," said Barry. "Kate took the wind out of their sails, I think. Plus, the free throw line is a big part of the story. At the end, we decided to pull it out and only run our motion, only looking for layups. Kate got a couple of those, but that (strategy) forced Alexander Central to get out of the paint, which opened things up for everyone. And if they came out and fouled, it put us on the free throw line."
Especially in the first half, Alexander Central's Madeleine Jenkins was a force in the paint. For the game, she had six blocked shots and was her team's leading rebounder (7) and also had a team-high 10 points on the night.
"In the first half, our girls seemed to go at the basket and just forgot she was there, including Kate. We underestimated her presence in the paint," said Barry.
The Cougars were playing somewhat shorthanded in the championship game without the services of a top playmaker, senior guard Chesney Stikeleather, who was injured in the Feb. 17 semifinal. In the fourth quarter title matchup, senior point guard Juliana Walter twice went down, writhing in pain before hobbling off after the second occurrence.
"This has become a tough conference," said Barry of the increased competitiveness in the Northwestern Conference. "We are obviously a different team this year, too, but South Caldwell was rebuilding last year and so was Alexander Central. They are both much stronger this year. Freedom is consistently near the best if not the best in this league. They have had a little bit of a down year, but I think they should do fairly well in the state tournament."
With overall records of 22-3, 21-4, and 17-7, respectively, Watauga, Alexander Central and Freedom are all strong candidates to earn spots in the playoffs. The Pioneers and Cougars in the 4A bracket, and Freedom in the 3A West bracket. At 16-9 overall, Ashe County could also make a strong case for the 3A West bracket, even after finishing fourth in the NWC with two 4A (larger) schools ahead of them.
"We should get the No. 1 seed in the West bracket," said Barry, "so that means all home games if we continue to win in the early rounds. Beating the No. 4 ranked team, Alexander Central, on their home court in the conference championship did nothing to hurt our chances of that high seeding."
The state playoffs' first round is set to begin on Feb. 22. The seedings should be announced sometime on Feb. 19.
SELECTED GAME STATISTICS
Scoring
- WAT - Kate Sears (22)
- WAT - Brelyn Sturgill (11)
- AC - Madeleine Jenkins (10)
- AC - Juliana Walter (9)
- AC - Sydney Hayes (6)
- WAT - Charlotte Torgerson (4)
- AC - Hallie Jarrett (3)
- WAT - Kaitlyn Darner (2)
Rebounding
- WAT - Kate Sears (9)
- WAT - Brelyn Sturgill (8)
- AC - Madeleine Jenkins (7)
- WAT - Brooke Scheffler (6)
- AC - Hallie Jarrett (5)
- WAT - Charlotte Torgerson (4)
- AC - Kaley McDaniel (4)
- WAT - Kaitlyn Darner (4)
- WAT - Laurel Kiker (3)
Blocked Shots
- AC - Madeleine Jenkins (6)
- WAT - Kate Sears (1)
