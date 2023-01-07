HUDSON, NC — Senior Brooke Scheffler popped off for a game-high 22 points on Friday, Jan. 6, as the Watauga Pioneers defeated the South Caldwell Spartans 60-34 in their conference opener.
The Pioneers (11-4, 1-0 NWC) came in on a three-game win streak — including winning the annual High Country Holiday Classic for the second straight year — while the Spartans (9-6, 0-1) were looking to halt a two-game skid.
The game opened with good back-and-forth action as South Caldwell started with a box-and-one defense to try and keep Watauga's standout sophomore guard Kate Sears quiet. Meanwhile, Lillie Bumgarner, a 6'0" Spartan center, got cooking early and netted seven of her teams 11 first quarter points.
Complicating the Pioneers efforts to stop Bumgarner was the fact that Scheffler — Watauga's tallest player — sustained an injury to her eye mid-way through the opening quarter. With Scheffler out, Bumgarner had height mismatches inside, as the first quarter ended tied at 11. Bumgarner was the main threat from South Caldwell as she ended the night with a team-high 20 points.
After receiving treatment to her injury, Scheffler returned for the Pioneers in the second quarter and immediately went to work — scoring six consecutive points. Scheffler, Sears and senior Caroline Farthing all drained 3-pointers during a 17-0 run that saw Watauga take a commanding 32-15 lead.
Despite the eye injury, Scheffler's vision seemed unaffected as she hit short baseline jumpers, 3-pointers, layups inside and a couple shots at the charity stripe to score 13 points in the second frame to help the Pioneers head into the locker room up 34-17.
"Bumgarner got going early, which was critical to (South Caldwell's) success at first," Watauga head coach Laura Barry explained. "We knew we had to start scoring and start stopping her. We knew we wanted to press a little bit in the first half. Their ball handlers didn't want that kind of pressure. Caroline (Farthing) was very active with her hands at the top of our zone, and I thought our press certainly sped them up even more, and we got some easy leak-out baskets off of those turnovers. Then the way we played once Scheffler came back in the game and she got hot was really fun to see."
Although the Spartans struck first in the second half with a 3-pointer from Kaylee Anderson, Watauga followed that up with a 14-3 run to distance themselves by a 48-23 margin. Scheffler kept her hot streak going during the third quarter, while junior Charlotte Torgerson helped with a pair of jump shots from the wing. Sears tacked on eight points as well, and would end the game with a double-double — 17 points and 10 rebounds — as the Pioneers entered the fourth quarter leading 56-27.
With such a dominant advantage, Watauga was able to insert their bench players for an extended run in the final period. Although Torgerson and sophomore Julie Matheson were the only Pioneers to score in the period, teammates Gracie Lawrence, Diane McGlamery and Kate Yoblinski kept control of the ball well and limited South Caldwell to seven points, as Watauga left with the 60-34 conference win.
Watauga will next take the courts in an away game at Alexander Central (12-1, 0-1) who are currently the No. 5 ranked team in the NC 4A West region by record — their first loss to Ashe County on Friday perhaps sullies that ranking somewhat. The Pioneer girls will tipoff action at Alexander Central on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m.
