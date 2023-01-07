HUDSON, NC — Senior Brooke Scheffler popped off for a game-high 22 points on Friday, Jan. 6, as the Watauga Pioneers defeated the South Caldwell Spartans 60-34 in their conference opener.

The Pioneers (11-4, 1-0 NWC) came in on a three-game win streak — including winning the annual High Country Holiday Classic for the second straight year — while the Spartans (9-6, 0-1) were looking to halt a two-game skid.

Brooke Scheffler (#20) fires off a 3-pointer during her torrent of 13 points in the second quarter, as Kristin Barber (#31) defends.
Brooke Scheffler (#20) fires off a 3-pointer during her torrent of 13 points in the second quarter, as Kristin Barber (#31) defends.
Kate Yoblinski (#2) shields the ball from South Caldwell players on Jan. 6.
Diane McGlamery (#13) goes toe-to-toe with Lillie Bumgarner (#23) under the rim.
Gracie Lawrence (#11) dribbles baseline past two Spartan defenders.

