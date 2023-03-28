BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers girls’ lacrosse team defeated the Patton Panthers by a scoreline of 7-1 on Thursday, March 23.

Kriley look

Pioneer midfielder Katie Kriley was the provider of the first goal in Thursday's 7-1 contest against the Patton Panthers.

“We won most of the draws which really helped us maintain possession,” said Watauga head coach Julia Harrison. “I’m very proud of our defense today, and also extremely excited about how our offense performed. We tried a whole bunch of new cuts, new positions, new everything and they looked great.”

Stroud rounds goal

Watauga's Aidan Stroud wheels around the side of the Panther's goal.
Gersonde run

Watauga's Juna Gersonde (#9) started in midfield on Thursday, but is also comfortable in attack.
girls' lacrosse national anthem

The 2022 Watauga Pioneers girls’ lacrosse team stand with hands over hearts during the playing of the national anthem.

