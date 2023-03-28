Karla Ruiz Alegria started in attack on Thursday against Patton. Ruiz is a senior, and is a cheerleader in the lacrosse offseason. Ruiz hopes to obtain a nursing degree in the future and aspires to work abroad in that field.
Watauga’s Karla Ruiz Alegria (#13) runs with the ball while being chased by Patton’s Ella Gibbs (#12).
Photo by Patrick McCormack
Katie Kriley (#23, center) runs with the ball on March 23 in a game against the Patton Panthers.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
Photo by Patrick McCormack
Lilly Farley (#14) prepares to shoot — and score — what would be the first of four goals on the afternoon.
BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers girls’ lacrosse team defeated the Patton Panthers by a scoreline of 7-1 on Thursday, March 23.
“We won most of the draws which really helped us maintain possession,” said Watauga head coach Julia Harrison. “I’m very proud of our defense today, and also extremely excited about how our offense performed. We tried a whole bunch of new cuts, new positions, new everything and they looked great.”
The Pioneers (3-4 Mountain Foothills Conference) had previously beaten the Panthers (0-7 MFC) in the division’s season opener on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Watauga opened the game early with midfielder Katie Kriley nabbing a goal in the opening quarter. Kriley’s midfield partner Lilly Farley followed up soon after to double the Pioneer advantage, and then Farley scored a second in quick succession.
Watauga forward Aidan Stroud tallied another score with 4:26 left before halftime to give her team a 4-0 advantage at the break.
Starting Pioneer goalkeeper Jiada Ballard was instrumental in helping her team keep a first-half clean sheet. Ballard had four saves against five shots-on-goal by the Panthers over the course of the evening.
Ballard is not the only goalie on the roster — instead she and teammate Laci Ward have each played a match in front of goal.
“I think we both do good in our games,” Ballard said. “It’s just up to the coach on what we should do with it. And I like coach doing that because I don’t want to judge Laci on anything. Laci is doing amazing. I just think whoever goes in the game should do their best while in there.”
In the second half, Watauga used the lead to their advantage, rotating players in and out of the game yet still keeping up assaults on the Patton defense. In fact, according to Harrison, “everybody actually got to play today.”
The Pioneers came out of the intermission still firing on all cylinders. A mere 31 seconds after the buzzer to start the second period, Farley netted her third goal of the contest. Farley’s trio of goals marked her third hat-trick of the season.
Later on in the contest, with 11:12 yet to play, Watauga’s Juliet Eagles — starting the game as a defender but playing as a midfielder at this point — landed a shot to extend the Pioneer margin to 6-0.
Although the Panthers managed to record a score later on in the second half, Farley popped up once more with 9:08 remaining to deliver the final Watauga goal of the match, sealing the 7-1 victory for the Pioneers.
“Patton actually did really well. Their defense was phenomenal compared to last game,” said Watauga attacker Maddie Ellis. “Last time we played against them, we were able to get a few shots in per minute, and they didn’t let us shoot like that today. So I definitely think that Patton has improved quite a bit.”
Next on the docket for the Pioneers will be an away match against the Asheville Cougars on Tuesday, March 28, followed by a home game against the Hickory Red Tornadoes on Tuesday, April 4. That game will be played at Leigh Cooper Wallace Field, with start time set for 5 p.m.
