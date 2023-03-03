BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers girl's lacrosse team split their opening games, winning 11-3 against the Patton Panthers before falling at home, 10-3, against the Asheville Cougars.
In addition, the Pioneer ladies collected more than $2,000 of fundraising for the Leigh Cooper Wallace Scholarship after dedicating Thursday's game to the memory of Leigh Cooper Wallace.
Wallace was a teacher at Watauga High School who started the girls lacrosse program, and 2023 marks the tenth year since her passing.
Wallace's daughter — Haleigh Wallace Parker — traveled from the Chapel Hill area to attend the dedicated memorial game.
"It's super cool," Parker said. "These kids that are playing right now were probably five or six years old when my mom was coaching here, so they had no idea who she is. But through the scholarship and through Ms. (Donna) Wellborn who teaches about her all the time, people that never knew my mom are still hearing her story and being impacted by what the school is doing, and I just think that's awesome."
Watauga senior Maddie Ellis was one of the main players to organize the commemoration at the home opener versus Asheville in Wallace's memory, and Parker was touched by the upperclassman's efforts.
"I met the team and I met Maddie," Parker explained, "who is the one who decided to dedicate the game to my mom and do the fundraiser today, and I'm really glad I got to meet her. It's great that my mom had a story to tell. Her whole life revolved around motivating and helping people and having an impact on her students. The fact that she can still do that 10 years after she's gone, it's so awesome."
The Pioneers (1-1, 1-1 Mountain Foothills Conference) season kicked off in an away game against the Patton Panthers (0-1, 0-1) on Tuesday, Feb. 28. There, Watauga trounced the home team 11-3.
In that opening game, three Pioneers scored hat-tricks — Aidan Stroud, Juna Gersonde and Lilly Farley. Katie Kriley and Larcen Berry provided the remaining two goals. Stroud and Gersonde were also credited with one assist each.
On the other end, Watauga freshman goalkeeper Jiada Ballard recorded five saves in her first ever competitive lacrosse game. Ballard's efforts against the Panthers attackers helped deliver the Pioneer win.
"Our team was amazing Tuesday," head coach Julia Harrison said, "Maddie showed great leadership and she also had an amazing job collecting groundballs and catching the ball. Aiden and Juna both got three goals yesterday, they did amazing. They did very well yesterday."
The Pioneers returned to Boone for their home opener on Thursday, hosting the Asheville Cougars (1-1, 1-1). That evening the Cougars prevailed by a goal count of 10-3.
"We played better this year against Asheville than we did last year," Harrison revealed, "we were more confident. Last year we went in and some were thinking, 'Oh no we're gonna we're gonna die.' They just thought that right away, but this year, we went in thinking 'Maybe we have a chance' and with that I think they they played like that too today."
For Watauga, goals were tallied by Stroud, Kriley and Juliet Eagles. The Pioneers rotated keepers during the game, as Ballard notched three saves and Laci Ward recorded five.
Up next for Watauga will be the Hickory Red Tornadoes (0-0) in an away matchup on Tuesday, Mar. 7.
