BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers girl's lacrosse team split their opening games, winning 11-3 against the Patton Panthers before falling at home, 10-3, against the Asheville Cougars.

In addition, the Pioneer ladies collected more than $2,000 of fundraising for the Leigh Cooper Wallace Scholarship after dedicating Thursday's game to the memory of Leigh Cooper Wallace.

Haleigh Wallace Parker

Haleigh Wallace Parker, daughter of former Watauga teacher and lacrosse coach Leigh Cooper Wallace, traveled from Chapel Hill for the memorial game in honor of her mother.
Juna Gersonde

Juna Gersonde (#9) runs with the ball in a game against the Asheville Cougars on Mar. 2.
Aidan Stroud

Aiden Stroud (#6) carries the ball forward against the Asheville Cougars on Mar. 2.

