BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers girls' lacrosse team held their Senior Night on Tuesday, April 25 — honoring three graduating team leaders while also saying "goodbye" to their head coach.

Eagles senior night

Juliet Eagles runs through a gauntlet of her girls' and boys' lacrosse teammates on Senior Night.

Although the occasion was somewhat spoiled by a 15-4 loss to the visiting T.C. Roberson Rams, the Pioneers recognized a trio of stick-wielding ladies — Juliet Eagles, Madison "Maddie" Ellis and Karla Ruiz-Alegria.

Maddie Ellis Senior Night

Madison "Maddie" Ellis collects high-fives from teammates during celebrations for Senior Night.
Wat vs TCR scramble

Pioneers and Rams scramble for the ball during Watauga girls' lacrosse final game of the season against T.C. Roberson on Tuesday, April 25.
Julia Harrison coaches last game

Julia Harrison coaches her team during the final game of the 2023 season — and her final contest as head coach — on Tuesday, April 25.
2023 girls lax high five line last game

The 2023 Watauga Pioneers girls' lacrosse team go through a post-game high-five line in the last game of the season on Tuesday, April 25.
DSC_1291 (2).JPG

