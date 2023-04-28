BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers girls' lacrosse team held their Senior Night on Tuesday, April 25 — honoring three graduating team leaders while also saying "goodbye" to their head coach.
Although the occasion was somewhat spoiled by a 15-4 loss to the visiting T.C. Roberson Rams, the Pioneers recognized a trio of stick-wielding ladies — Juliet Eagles, Madison "Maddie" Ellis and Karla Ruiz-Alegria.
Playing as a midfielder for Watauga, Eagles will attend NC State following her graduation, and plans to major in economics. Eagles noted that her favorite lacrosse memory was "when the whole team used glitter as eyeblack."
"The end of the season was always coming eventually," Eagles said. "I'm proud to have made it through to the end, and I know that this was gonna be tough to say goodbye. I am gonna keep playing lacrosse after this, but I'm also really gonna miss these people."
Ellis also operates in the midfield, and has intentions of going to American University to major in political science — and hopes to play lacrosse there as well. "Thank you to all my girls, for being my family and for giving me the best four years of my life. I love you always," Ellis said to her teammates.
"Juliet and I have been playing for four years now consecutively," Ellis said, "We've just kind of kept with it, after falling in love with it. I'm surprised she's not also a (crying) mess right now, like me."
The third and final senior midfielder, Ruiz-Alegria has an ROTC scholarship to attend East Tennessee State University and will pursue nursing as a major. Ruiz-Alegria described her favorite lacrosse memories as "all the laughs shared with her girls at away games and on the field."
"When I started high school I was running track," Ruiz-Alegria explained, "then for my senior year I decided to go out and try lacrosse and I really found love for this sport. Seeing that clock hit zero today was definitely sad because my other teammates have made this really fun, just a really good experience."
As for Tuesday's contest, Watauga (4-8 Mountain Foothills Conference) scored four times — twice in the first half and twice in the second. The Pioneers who delivered those goals were Katie Kriley, Lilly Farley, Juliet Eagles and Aidan Stroud.
The Rams (10-5, 10-2 MFC) led 10-2 at halftime, controlled possession and put a plethora of shots-on-goal against Watauga goalkeeper Jiada Ballard.
Yet this evening the Pioneers were less concerned about the result, and instead were consumed by what the evening represented — an end to the 2023 season and a farewell to a beloved head coach.
Julia Harrison — Watauga girls' lacrosse head coach — has made the decision to hang up her whistle and clipboard, as she will be moving away from Watauga County.
"I've enjoyed my time here," Harrison said, "and right now I am very nostalgic. I'm sad right now, and although it was hard work I will say that I always had a great time here."
Although Harrison will no longer be the head coach, she does not intend to divorce herself from the squad altogether.
"I will definitely be coming back to some games next year," Harrison revealed, "as many as I can make. And I intend on hopefully staying in contact with everyone here."
Harrison shepherded the girls' lacrosse program through some of the most tumultuous years — including cancelled and shortened seasons due to COVID — and departs with a career record of 10-24 in a highly competitive conference.
The Watauga Pioneer lacrosse ladies end their 2023 campaign in fifth place out of the seven-team Mountain Foothills Conference.
