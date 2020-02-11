BOONE — The Watauga junior varsity girls’ basketball team took the lead in the third quarter and held on to beat visiting Hickory 33-28 at Lentz-Eggers Gym on Feb. 10.
Bellamy Cook scored nine points to pace the Pioneers. Cook scored six of her points in the second half and hit a 3-point basket in the first quarter.
Laurel Kiker also scored seven points for the Pioneers. Amber Chiarolanzio scored five points, while Adeuaj Hammonds and Faith Watson each scored four points for Watauga.
Watauga fell behind 11-5 in the first quarter, but forced an 18-18 tie by halftime. The Pioneers outscored Hickory 11-4 in the third quarter to take a 29-22 lead by the end of the third quarter that survived a late fourth-quarter Hickory rally.
Hickory boys’ JVs 43, Watauga 41
BOONE — The Hickory boys’ junior varsity team scored on an offensive rebound with 2.2 seconds left to beat Watauga 43-41 on Feb. 10 at Lentz-Eggers Gym.
Hickory went in front 41-39, but Watauga’s Carson Warren tied the game with a basket with 20.9 left in the game. Hickory got the ball back with less than five seconds left in the game and got a stickback from Will Holbrooke that gave the Red Tornadoes a 43-41.
Watauga got an unexpected chance to tie the game when Carter Everett was fouled with .3 seconds left in the game, but Everett could not convert on his first foul shot. Watauga tried to quickly get the rebound on the second free throw, but could not get possession of the ball.
Isaiah Shirley led the Pioneers in scoring with 12 points. Warren finished with 11 including a 3-point basket and Drew Wilcox scored five points.
Hickory got 16 points from Shorn Bird.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.