BOONE — Seven of the nine junior varsity girls’ basketball players were getting a first look at playing high school basketball at Lentz-Eggers Gym on Nov. 26.
The Pioneers got an extra long look in its 34-32 win over visiting Mountain Heritage since the game went into overtime. The teams were tied 30-30 at the end of regulation, and Watauga’s free throw shooting proved to be two points better than Mountain Heritage.
Watauga scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to force a tie at the end of regulation. The Pioneers got single foul shots from Laurel West and Amber Chiarolanzio, and also got a pair of free throws from Bellamy Cook with 1:06 left in the overtime.
Skylar Deaton scored a field goal for Mountain Heritage in the overtime period.
Cook led all scorers with 11 points after hitting three 3-point baskets. Angela Claire Henderson finished with seven points, while Chiarolanzio and Faith Watson each finished with five points.
Marlie Coffey added four points and Laurel West scored on two foul shots. The Pioneers made seven two-point baskets and four 3-pointers.
Mountain Heritage broke open a close game by taking a 17-10 lead in the second quarter, but back-to-back 3-pointers from Cook and Chiarolanzio pulled the Pioneers to 17-16 by halftime.
Mountain Heritage got eight points each from Kylie Morrow and Deaton.
Watauga hosts Gastonia Ashbrook on Dec. 3. The Pioneers move on to the road to face Avery on Dec. 5 and host Ashe County on Dec. 6.
Watauga girls’ JVs 34, Mountain Heritage 32
Mountain Heritage 32
Morrow 2 3-8 8, Deaton 2 4-8 8, Hughes 1 0-0 3, Ballew 2 0-0 4, Mitchell 1 0-1 2, Renfro 1 0-0 2, Taylor 3 1-2 7, Honeycutt 0 0-2 0, Shuford 0 0-0 0, Laws 0 0-0 0, Lemus 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 8-21 32.
Watauga 34
Coffey 2 0-2 4, Henderson 3 1-5 7, Chiarolanzio 1 1-4 5, West 0 2-4 2, Cook 3 2-2 11, Watson 2 1-4 5, Ellis 0 0-0 0, Kiker 0 0-0 0, Hammonds 0 0-0 0. Total 11 7-21 34.
Mountain Heritage 7 10 4 9 2 — 32
Watauga 6 10 2 11 4 — 34
3-point goals—MHHS 2 (Marrow, Hughes), WHS 4 (Cook 3, Chairolanzio). Total fouls—MHHS 21, Watauga 15. Fouled out—None. Technical fouls—None.
