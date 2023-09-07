Weigl hole 1 tee off

Watauga sophomore Chloe Weigl tees off from hole No. 1 at Boone Golf Club on Sept. 5. Weigl shot 49 strokes through 9 holes while playing in her first competitive match at the high school level — landing in a 10th place tie on match day.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers girls' golf team hosted the opening match of the Northwest 3A/4A Conference on Tuesday and secured their highest placement in nearly two years.

"The whole team has definitely improved," said Pioneer sophomore Theresa Copenhaver. "We had the lowest high score (among the six teams), and that shows how much the team has progressed over the last year, and now we have to keep that moving forward through the rest of the season."

Olson tee off hole 7

Watauga sophomore Riley Olson tees off from hole No. 7 during the Northwest Conference's opening match on Sept. 5.
Lewis hole 1 tee off

Watauga sophomore Ariail Lewis tees off from hole No. 1 at Boone Golf Club during the Northwestern Conference girls' golf opening match on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Copenhaver tee off hole 8

Watauga sophomore Theresa Copenhaver tees off from hole No. 8 at Boone Golf Club on Sept 5. Copenhaver shot 44 strokes through 9 holes, finishing in a 6th-place tie on the NWC's opening matchday.
Stroud hole 2 tee off

Watauga senior Aidan Stroud tees off from hole No. 2 at Boone Golf Club during NWC Match #1 on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
  

