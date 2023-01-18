BOONE — In a showcase victory, the Watauga Pioneers won 54-24 over the visiting Freedom Patriots, holding the away team to their lowest score in over 17 years.
The Pioneers (13-5, 3-1 NWC) bounced back after a close loss to conference foe Hibriten last week and stymied Freedom (10-7, 1-3) from the opening whistle as the home team took a rapid 16-2 lead in the first quarter. Senior Laurel Kiker led the home team with five points early, ending the night with 11 total.
Throughout the second and third quarters, it was more of the same onslaught, although Freedom eventually got a few more shots to fall as the game went on. In the second frame, Watauga standout sophomore Kate Sears popped off for 10 of her game-high 21 points — including nailing two shots from deep.
Sears streak may have been aided by the extra rest she and others got as Watauga head coach Laura Barry chose to rotate her squad early and often.
"More than anything," Barry explained, "getting those kids (off the bench) some more experience is the goal. I think rest for Friday (at Ashe) is important, but it wasn't exactly on our mind with just the pace of tonight's game. We were just able to rest everyone. I think everyone came out at some point in every quarter, which for the starters, that's plenty of rest. They're used to having to go a little harder."
By halftime, the Pioneers were up 31-8.
Watauga's defense held Freedom to merely eight points in each of the periods after the intermission. Sydnie Demiter and Ava Whitaker led the Patriots with six points apiece.
After rotating players early in the first half and controlling such a large lead, the Pioneers had flexibility in the back end of the game to experiment with different lineups and rest the traditional starters. One of the beneficiaries was Watauga sophomore Gracie Lawrence, who helped operate the Pioneers offense during much of the fourth quarter.
"My role most nights is like, I get in there and I just need to go and do what they need me to do," Lawrence said. "Nothing extravagant, we're up big, but it's still important to do my job as that eighth or ninth person off the bench."
Continuing, Lawrence said, "I definitely know my role will be bigger next year. So I'm just getting in the gym more, looking forward to working really hard this summer. Last summer, I improved a lot just to get here (on the varsity team). So I think just continuing to work hard will get me more playing time when I'm needed."
Freedom was scrappy right to the end of the game, often scrambling on the ground for loose balls and going up strong for rebounds — but Lawrence relishes playing tough opponents.
"I actually enjoy the contact," Lawrence enthused. "I think it's really fun to play in a physical game. I just have to make sure I keep composed, make good passes. Just got to stay focused and not get involved in too much contact though."
Watauga finished the game as 54-24 winners, and the 24-point total was the lowest amount scored by the Freedom Lady Patriots in more than 17 years, according to stats available on Maxpreps.com.
Lawrence and her teammates will next play on Friday, Jan. 20, away at Ashe County (12-4, 3-1) in what could be a preview of the Northwest Conference tournament finale. That game is set to start at 6:30 p.m.
Scoring 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F
Watauga 16 15 15 8 54
Freedom 2 6 8 8 24
Kate Sears — 21 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast, 5 stl, 1 blk
Laurel Kiker —11 reb, 3 ast, 4 stl
Brooke Scheffler — 6 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast, 2 blk
Julie Matheson — 6 pts, 2 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl
Charlotte Torgerson — 5 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl
Gracie Lawrence — 3 pts, 1 reb
Kaitlyn Darner — 2 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast, 4 stl
Caroline Farthing — 4 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl
Diane McGlamery — 1 reb, 1 blk
Kate Yoblinski — 1 reb
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.