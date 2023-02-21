BOONE — The Watauga Pioneers girl's basketball team defeated the visiting Julius L. Chambers Cougars in a 83-46 home win during the first round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs.
The No. 2 seed Pioneers (21-6, 8-2 NWC) previously defeated the No. 31 seeded Cougars (11-12, 7-5 QCC) in the their season opener away in Charlotte, 55-43, on Nov. 18.
In the second meeting of the season between the two squads, Watauga was sharp right from the tip as they led from start-to-finish.
Pioneers starting backcourt duo of Kate Sears and Charlotte Torgerson led their squad with a pair of 20-point outputs — Sears ended the night with 26 while Torgerson tallied 22.
However, the early part of the contest saw Pioneer senior Brooke Scheffler help power the home team to a quick lead as the 6'0 forward dropped seven points in the opening fram, including a 3-pointer from the wing and a fastbreak layup. Watauga led 18-3 after a blistering first quater.
"Their pressure wasn't able to get to us because of our improvement as a team. Our first game of the season (against Chambers), we were trying to figure out who we are, and we were on the road too, but tonight with our top-eight players being ready to go and being fluid with each other, that showed tonight," head coach Laura Barry said. "Here at Watauga, we say this a lot 'It starts with defense.' We got a lot off of the defensive end early, and that put us up 6-0 off of some steals and run outs."
Although Chambers found their shooting touch in the second quarter, the Pioneers still were able to widen the gap as Sears and Torgerson caught fire from behind the arc as each guard splashed a pair of triples.
Cougars Jada Richardson and Amiaya Hall each notched five points in the frame, on the way to scoring 18 and 12 points, respectively.
Early on in the second, Watauga senior Laurel Kiker found forward Diane McGlamey down low with a one-touch pass, and Sears stopped a 5-0 Chambers run by draining a corner three as she was fouled. Sears made the free throw to complete the four-point play, and later Torgerson ended the first half by netting her second trey in front of the away team bench, sending the Pioneers to the locker room up, 43-18.
"Before the game we talked about (Chambers') pressure," Torgerson said. "They're pressuring whoever's bringing the ball up — usually Kate Sears. So when me and whoever the other wing is, if we run to the corners, it gives her a lot of driving opportunity, and then tons of three-point opportunities for myself and the other wing."
Torgerson did not cool off over the break as the junior sharpshooter opened the third quarter by knocking down another shot from downtown. Sears also connected on a long-ball not long after before dishing the ball twice to Scheffler down low. Sears followed the second assist up with a steal, sprinting down the court to convert an and-one layup. Torgerson and Sears completed an 11-0 run as each guard rained their fourth 3-pointers of the night to send the Pioneers to a commanding 64-27 margin.
With such a large lead, Watauga's lineups in the final quarter featured extensive run for players off the bench. Sophomore Julie Matheson put up fie points in the frame by sinking a pair of free throws and a triple, and Kate Yoblinksi nearly connected on a clever pass inside to teammate Gracie Lawrence.
Lawrence talked about her role off the bench and how she can step right in when inserted into the lineup.
"Most of the game we're sitting on the bench cheering, and usually if me and Kate Yoblinski get put in then we're up a lot," Lawrence said. "And if we're gonna go in for three minutes, we've got to prove ourselves, and make it worth those three minutes."
Later, Lawrence landed a layup through contact in the paint, displaying her strength down low.
"I try to bring energy and check all the boxes that Coach Barry has told us," Lawrence said. "When we're involved in the game from the bench, it just kind of comes naturally when we go in."
Although Chambers somewhat began intentionally fouling at the four-minute mark while down by 39 points, Sears and Torgerson together went 7-of-8 from the line to close out the 83-46 win.
The No. 2 seed Pioneers next host the No. 15 seed Northwest Guilford Vikings (21-7, 12-2 MC), after the Vikings downed R.J. Reynolds 60-50. Watauga and NW Guilford will play at Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium on Thursday, Feb. 23, with tipoff tentatively set for 7 p.m.
Watauga 18 25 21 19 83
Chambers 3 15 9 19 46
Watauga stats:
- Kate Sears — 26 points
- Charlotte Torgerson — 22 points
- Brooke Scheffler — 16 points
- Julie Matheson — 5 points
- Kaitlyn Darner — 4 points
- Laurel Kiker — 4 points
- Diane McGlamery — 2 points
- Caroline Farthing — 2 points
- Gracie Lawrence — 2 points
Chambers stats:
- Jada Richardson — 18 points
- Amiaya Hall — 12 points
- Nia Kirk — 5 points
- Emani Johnson — 4 points
- Lakatie Piggee — 3 points
- Breanna Redmond — 3 points
- Bethani Overly — 1 point
