BOONE — The Watauga girls’ basketball team broke into the win column with a 58-57 home win over visiting Gastonia Ashbrook at Lentz-Eggers Gym on Dec. 2.
The Pioneers got 20 points from senior Brooke Byrd and senior guard Taylor Lipford hit three 3-point baskets to lift Watauga to its first win of the season. Rebekah Farthing also scored 11 points and Brelyn Sturgill 10 points. Chelsi Hodges also scored eight points.
The game had 11 lead changes and eight ties, but the Pioneers never led more than six points. Watauga (1-1), which lost to Mountain Heritage 49-46 on Nov. 26, held its largest lead at 49-43 in the fourth quarter, but saw that lead disappear to a 49-48 lead until Lipford hit a 3-point basket with 5:53 left in the game.
“The hard part with that was we could never separate past that,” Watauga coach Laura Barry. “They kept coming back with a answer, which credit to them on the road. That’s tough to do. I felt like we kept playing outside ourselves. I don’t know if it was their tempo or their pressure. They made us do some things that normally we don’t do out there.”
Watauga never lost its lead, but a Farthing foul shot gave the Pioneers a 56-52 lead with 1:12 left in the game. Two Byrd foul shots gave the Pioneers enough cushion to stay in front of Ashbrook, which scored on an offensive rebound on a Erakah Smith shot with less than 20 seconds left in the game.
Zoey Ward led the Greenwave in scoring with 21 points. Shayana Porter added 11 points before fouling out and Aalyiah El scored eight points.
“They stayed hungry,” Barry said. “They did a good job late attacking us. We were able to get set back in our zone and we rebounded well.”
Watauga plays Dec. 5 at Avery.
Watauga 58, Ashbrook 59
Ashbrook 59
Porter 4 1-2 11, Cole 2 0-1 4, Mason 1 0-0 2, Bess 2 1-2 5 El 4 0-3 8, Ward 8 3-4 21, Hall 1 0-0 2, Smith 2 0-1 4, Butler 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Adams 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 5-13 57.
Watauga 58 (1-1)
Byrd 7 6-9 20 Sturgill 4 2-3 10, R. Farthing 3 5-11 11, C. Farthing 0 1-2 1, Scheffler 1 0-0 3, Lipford 4 0-0 11, Hodges 4 0-1 8, Reece 0 0-0 0, Williamson 0 0-0 0, Pruess 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 14-26 58.
Ashbrook 16 15 12 14 — 57
Watauga 17 16 13 12 — 58
3-point goals—Ashbrook 4 (Porter 2, Ward 2), Watauga 4 (Lipford 3, Scheffler). Total fouls—Ashbrook 20, Watauga 13. Fouled out—Ashbrook, Ward, Porter. Technical fouls—None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.