CHARLOTTE — On Friday, Nov. 18, the Watauga High School Pioneers girl's basketball team traveled down to Julius L. Chambers High School (previously called Vance High School) to take on the reigning 4A state champion Cougars.
Both squads ended with 24 wins last season, but the Pioneers were handed a loss in the third round of the playoffs by Lake Norman, while the Cougars went on to win the NCHSAA 4A state title.
The Pioneers (1-0) left Charlotte with an emphatic 55–44 victory over the Cougars (0-1). Chambers was coming off three consecutive years of 4A championship wins, yet Watauga’s women were not phased by their banners hanging above the court.
Friday, the Pioneers jumped out to an early lead, holding an 11–8 margin at the end of the first quarter. By the end of the first half, Watauga had furthered their gap to 24-16.
The ladies in blue were led in scoring by a pair of returning players — sophomore Kate Sears (25) and junior Charlotte Torgerson (20).
Sears nabbed a double-double in the opener, finishing with 10 rebounds to go along with her 25 points while hitting two 3-pointers. The standout sophomore also dished six assists, while showing her defensive chops with two steals and a block.
Torgerson meanwhile was a menace from both beyond the arc and the free throw line as she hit four of her nine 3-point attempts while going 100% from the free-throw line. Torgerson added a steal on the defensive end as well.
Coming out of halftime up by eight points, Watauga saw Chambers keep pace with them in the third quarter, as each team scored 12 points.
Chambers improved play in the second half, but had to start fouling the Pioneers to prevent Sears and Torgerson from lighting them up. Unfortunately for the Cougars, both players are excellent from the free throw line as well, and Watauga extended their lead by three more points, 19-16 in the final frame, to put the game to bed at 55-44.
Only one Pioneer from last season graduated —Brelyn Sturgill — and so this year’s returning roster is both experienced and possesses chemistry. Their lineup is dotted with upperclassmen leaders: Torgerson is one, and volleyball stars Caroline Farthing and Brooke Scheffler are tenured seniors on the court and know how to preform under pressure in the playoffs. Senior guard Laurel Kiker, junior forward Diane McGlamery, junior guard Kate Yoblinski and junior forward Brielynn Myers round out an experienced lineup of players that possess the qualities needed to have a shot at making a deep run in the playoffs.
Watauga will next take the court against the Shelby Golden Lions (0-0) on Wednesday, Nov. 23. That match will take place at 3:30 p.m in Shelby.
