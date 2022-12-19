Sears advances v Shelby

Kate Sears (So.) is the focal point of the Watauga offense in most games.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

MOORESVILLE, NC — The Watauga Pioneers varsity girl's basketball team traveled down to Lake Norman High School to take on the Wildcats, but were downed 40-74 on Friday, Dec. 16. 

The Wildcats (10-0) are one of the state's top-rated 4A teams in the western half. Although the Pioneers (6-2) came in on a five-game win streak, they found Lake Norman to be a handful to deal with early.

