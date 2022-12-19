MOORESVILLE, NC — The Watauga Pioneers varsity girl's basketball team traveled down to Lake Norman High School to take on the Wildcats, but were downed 40-74 on Friday, Dec. 16.
The Wildcats (10-0) are one of the state's top-rated 4A teams in the western half. Although the Pioneers (6-2) came in on a five-game win streak, they found Lake Norman to be a handful to deal with early.
In the first quarter, the only Watauga player able to land a shot was sophomore guard Kate Sears, whose lone bucket came from long range. The quarter ended 3-15 in favor of the Wildcats. Sears would end the game with a team-high 18 points.
The second quarter was more of the same, as Lake Norman grabbed 24 points in the second, sending the contest to halftime 12-39.
After halftime, the Pioneers more than tripled their points over the remaining two quarters, but trying to erase a 27-point halftime deficit is a tall order for any team.
Junior guard Charlotte Torgerson was the only Watauga player besides Sears to crack double digits, as Torgerson totaled 10. Sophomore Julie Matheson was next highest, with eight points.
By the time the final buzzer sounded, the Wildcats had won 40-74, and the Pioneer ladies began the two-hour trek home.
The next time that the Watauga girls will hit the courts will be on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Cherokee Invitational Tournament. The Pioneers will open against the Lee Generals (4-10) from Huntsville, Alabama. That game is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.
