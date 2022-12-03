BOONE — On Friday, Dec. 2, the Watauga Pioneers girls basketball team soundly defeated the Avery County Vikings 78-46 and advanced to a 3-1 record for the season.

Watauga came into the game on a 2–1 record, while Avery was 0-3. After three consecutive away games to begin their campaign, the Pioneer ladies were glad to return to a packed Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium.

Torgerson vs Av

Charlotte Torgerson knocked down four 3-pointers in this game against the Avery County Vikings.
Sears splits two vs Av

Kate Sears dribbles between two Vikings defenders, on her way to scoring 25 points on the night.
Darner pass vs Av

Wing player Kaitlyn Darner makes a pass to a teammate on Dec. 2 while playing against Avery County.
Matheson dribble vs Av

Julie Matheson brings the ball up the court for the Pioneers.

