BOONE — On Friday, Dec. 2, the Watauga Pioneers girls basketball team soundly defeated the Avery County Vikings 78-46 and advanced to a 3-1 record for the season.
Watauga came into the game on a 2–1 record, while Avery was 0-3. After three consecutive away games to begin their campaign, the Pioneer ladies were glad to return to a packed Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium.
"Being away for three games was a lot, just the travel from here to almost Charlotte each time," said Pioneers head coach Laura Barry. "But the energy and the build up of a Friday game with their friends all week at school and on social media, and you know our crowd is great. The gym was packed. So just from that standpoint, the energy is definitely different for sure."
Watauga shot out to an quick lead and never looked back. Guards Kate Sears (So.) and Charlotte Torgerson (Jr.) poured on the points early, with each notching 11 in the first quarter alone. Sears earned her money inside the arc and at the free throw line, while Torgerson tallied three 3-pointers in the frame. Sears ended the night with 25 points while Torgerson totaled 21.
The Pioneers ran a full-court press defensive scheme quite often early in the game, which seemed to stymie the Avery offense.
"We wanted to create an up-tempo game," Barry said. "When you think back to Shelby and how slow it was and how we had few possessions that game, we just wanted to play fast. We knew that would kind of catch Avery off a little. They got a few layups, but they also had turnovers and it just kept the ball in our hands."
At various points during the second quarter, the Pioneers were doubling the output of the Vikings. Watauga was up 28-14 early in the second quarter, while near the end of the half they led 49-26.
The third and fourth quarters were more of the same for the hometown squad. The Pioneers continued to build upon their lead, with the only real change being players off the bench got an extended run of minutes. Those players dominated the glass and kept the Watauga's scoring run going, mostly through layups and work at the free throw line.
Senior starting forward Caroline Farthing mentioned how important players like that are to the team.
"I think it shows the depth of our bench like you know you can put somebody in there and they're gonna work hard," Farthing said. "Like Diane (McGlamery), we know she's going to go in there and she's going to be a good five (center) and she's going to score. She always goes into the game and gets a bucket like right off the bat and also she gets rebounds for us and that's crucial because whenever you need somebody to be able to go in there, we can rely on the people on the bench to go in there and do those things and pick up right where we left off."
The bench closed the game out in dominant fashion, just like the starters who began the process. Watauga took the win 78-46, rising to a 3-1 record with the victory.
One of the players who closed out the game was the aformentioned McGlamery (Jr.), a forward who delivered two points, five rebounds and three steals in 11 minutes off the bench. McGlamery talked about how her coaches develop the team and how she relishes being able to bring her energy off the bench.
"Our coaches are always giving us constructive criticism, but in a positive way," McGlamery said. "They're never like super hard on us, but they always tell us something we can work on and they're super positive all the time, just encouraging us to be our best. When I come off the bench, I feel like I have a role to bring energy. And I feel like I'm an important part of the team too because I'm an older player and can bring the energy to the rest of the underclassmen and just help the entire team out."
That energy will again be on display the next time the Pioneers take the court in a home game against the Rockets of A.C. Reynolds (1-0) on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Tip-off in that game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
78-46
Game Statistics
Kate Sears — 25 pts, 5 reb, 8 ast, 3 stl, 1 blk
Charlotte Torgerson — 21 pts, 1 reb, 2 ast, 3 stl
Caroline Farthing — 11 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast, 4 stl
Brooke Scheffler — 11 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl, 2 blk
Julie Matheson — 6 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl
Diane McGlamery — 2 pts, 5 reb, 3 stl
Kaitlyn Darner — 1 pt, 1 reb 1 ast, 1 stl
Gracie Lawrence — 1 pt, 1 reb
Laurel Kiker — 5 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl
Kate Yoblinski — 2 ast
