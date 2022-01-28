HUDSON — It was a night of making good and living up to their street cred.
Watauga's girls basketball team ran around South Caldwell on Jan. 27, 63-50, in front of a raucous home crowd filling the Spartan gym. In the process, the Pioneers strengthened their hold on the MaxPreps No. 1 ranking in the North Carolina 4A West Division and No. 2 among all girls teams in the Tar Heel State, extending their season record to 17-1. The lone blemish was an overtime loss on the road to T C Roberson, 54-56, on Dec. 15.
South Caldwell's student section sported hard hats and construction vests as uniform du jour, forecasting the rough and tumble, physical affair that was to come. Combined, the two longtime Northwestern Conference rivals shot 38 free throws and were just about even on the results. The Spartans were good on 12 of 20 (60 percent), while Watauga was 13 of 18 (72 percent).
So the difference in the game came down to scoring from the field — and defense.
The Spartans' senior shooting guard Olivia Miller tied the Pioneers' freshman point guard Kate Sears for game high scoring honors with 17 points, but Watauga got a lot more help from elsewhere on the court in getting to the rim. Including a big second quarter, sophomore guard Charlotte Torgerson finished the contest with 16 points, while junior forward Brooke Scheffler and junior guard Laurel Kiker added 11 and 8 points, respectively. Senior Brelyn Sturgill and Brielynn Myers rounded out the Pioneer scoring with 5 points apiece.
On the other end of the court, a stifling Watauga defensive effort allowed just one other Spartan player, junior guard Kaylee Anderson to score in double figures, with 13. The Pioneer pressure also forced multiple Spartan turnovers. They weren't just missed shots, but especially in the second half the disruptive defensive attack by Watauga foiled South Caldwell's plans to score time and again, forcing errant passes as well as poaching steals.
In the first half, Sears' focus was on distributing the ball to her teammates and Torgerson, Myers and Scheffler did not disappoint.
With much of South Caldwell's defensive scheme seemingly focused on stopping Sears, Torgerson took advantage, scooting this way and that, driving the lane and taking open shots from behind the 3-point arc. Still just a sophomore, the young guard recorded 10 of her 16 points before intermission. Scheffler added 6 points of her total 11 points ahead of intermission, often taking a Sears pass to drive the lane or baseline to the hoop.
To their credit, the South Caldwell five kept the score respectable in the first half, 28-21. But after the break, the Pioneers put the game away with a 19-12 scoring advantage in the third quarter alone.
"South Caldwell is a great defensive team with all of the pressure they put on you," said Watauga head coach Laura Barry after the game. "They tend to slow down the pace and have a great player in No. 3, Olivia Miller. We knew that coming into the game and that we had to be really good in a lot of areas. I think we achieved a lot of those objectives in the third quarter. Having so many of our players step up was really significant. I really liked how we scored with the basketball in the third quarter. Kate Sears does such a good job distributing the basketball to her teammates, but she also knows when to score."
In limiting herself to just 5 points in the first half with ball distribution to open teammates, who took advantage, Sears forced South Caldwell to make halftime adjustments to better defend Watauga's other scoring threats. As a result, Sears was able to take advantage of more scoring opportunities, adding 12 points in the third and fourth quarters.
Although she was held scoreless in the first three quarters, junior guard Laurel Kiker proved a pesky and disruptive defensive adversary for South Caldwell during that time, then exploded offensively to score 8 points in the fourth quarter to help keep the Pioneers ahead. For the game, Watauga also got 5 points apiece from Brelyn Sturgill and Brielynn Myers, while also providing a strong presence underneath the basket on both ends of the court, collecting rebounds.
In answering a question about what is making the 2021-22 edition of the Pioneers special, Barry said, "Well, Kate Sears is a high level point guard. There's a lot of stuff that you obviously see with her defending really well, rebounding really well, and scoring. But maybe among the things you don't see is how well she communicates.
"The most important thing, though," added Barry, "is that when an opponent takes her away (neutralizes Sears, offensively), the other girls are ready and able to step up, too. That's why our record is what it is. Obviously, you have to stop (Sears), but that doesn't mean that you are going to win. We have great ball movement and when you have really good and capable players all over the court, any one of them can be (a scoring threat). That makes it tough on an opponent."
Year after year as head mentor of the Pioneers' girls team, Barry has demonstrated an uncanny ability to bring out the best in young athletes, often taking a collection of mostly undersized and seemingly less gifted athletes and turning them into a threat to win the Northwestern Conference championship by season's end.
"It begins by teaching the girls the skills needed for how we are playing. Our kids are getting into the paint, attracting a crowd of defenders and kicking the ball out to an open teammate. That motion is how a lot of good basketball teams play," said Barry. "We're trying to teach the fundamentals of it, but what I love about these Watauga kids is that we are asking them to play hard, we are holding them to a high standard in practice, and they are just competing really, really hard in these games. When have skill, good team chemistry, and they play really hard, you are likely to have a good season."
Looking ahead at the Pioneers' Jan. 29 opponent, on the road at Hibriten, Barry acknowledged that the Panthers are a good team that started really well in their non-conference slate.
"They are going to play us really well, which means we have to move the ball really well. And they like to shoot the 'three', so we have to defend the 3-point arc and perimeter and hopefully run off of that," said Barry.
Hibriten opened the non-conference slate of games with an 11-3 record, but is 0-4 so far in Northwestern Conference play. That includes narrow losses to Ashe County and South Caldwell, and more decisive defeats at the hands of Freedom and Alexander Central, both of which appear to be Watauga's biggest obstacles in winning another conference championship.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
- WAT - Kate Sears (17)
- SOC - Olivia Miller (17)
- WAT - Charlotte Torgerson (16)
- SOC - Kaylee Anderson (13)
- WAT - Brooke Scheffler (11)
- WAT - Laurel Kiker (8)
- SOC - Kylie Heavener (8)
- SOC - Katlyn Wynn (7)
- WAT - Brelyn Sturgill (5)
- WAT - Brielynn Myers (5)
- SOC - Kenley Jackson (3)
- SOC - Lillie Bumgarner (2)
- WAT - Marley Coffey (1)
