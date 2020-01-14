BOONE — The Watauga freshman boys’ basketball team got 21 points from Nate Tillery and beat visiting Johnson County (Tenn.) 64-46 on Jan. 11 at Lentz-Eggers Gym.
Tillery made 10 shots from the field, mostly from the inside, and added a foul shot. Tillery was one of two Pioneers to reach double figures in scoring. Watauga also got 10 points from Mitchell Fowler.
Watauga started to pull away from Johnson County in the second quarter by taking an early 7-1 run, capped by a 3-point basket from Cooper Riddle, gave the Pioneers a 23-14 lead. Johnson County rallied to pull to within 23-21, but Watauga closed out the first half with an 8-3 run to take a 31-24 halftime lead.
Watauga put the Longhorns in its rearview mirror by outscoring Johnson County 16-5 in the third quarter. Ward Tilley, who scored nine points in the game, scored five of them in the third quarter, including a 3-point basket that put the Pioneers in front 43-29. Cole Horine added two foul shots and Tillery scored on a stickback to leave Watauga in front 47-29 at the end of the third.
Watauga 64, Johnson County 46
Johnson County (46)
Lipford 1 2-4 4, Lawson 1 0-2 2, Greer 7 8-16 23, Robinson 1 0-1 2, Osborne 0 2-6 2, Reece 2 0-0 5, Tester 3 2-3 8. Totals 15 14-32 46.
Watauga (64)
Perry 0 3-4 3, Co. Horine 0 2-2 2, Tilley 2 4-5 9, Fowler 4 1-2 10, Jacobs 1 1-2 3, Ca. Horine 0 2-4 2, Riddle 2 0-0 5, Keller 3 2-2 19, Tillery 1- 1-2 21, Hunt 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 16-23 64.
Johnson County 13 11 5 17 — 46
Watauga 14 17 16 17 — 64
3-point goals—Johnson County 2 (Greeg, Reece), Watauga 4 (Tilley, Fowler, Riddle, Keller). Total fouls—Johnson County 17, Watauga 26. Fouled out—Watauga, Hunt. Technical fouls—None.
