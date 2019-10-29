BOONE — The Northwestern Conference does not have an official championship game.
Watauga’s showdown at Freedom on Nov. 1 is simply a conference game for both teams. But what’s at stake could seem like a conference championship game, even if it’s unofficial.
Watauga goes into the game with a 9-1 overall record, 5-0 in the NWC. Freedom goes into the game with a 6-3 overall mark and is 3-1 in league games.
Freedom needs a win to have a chance at a share of the NWC championship. Watauga does not play another NWC game, but Freedom faces McDowell (1-8, 0-5) on Nov. 8, which leaves the chance that Freedom could end up with a second conference loss.
If Freedom beats Watauga and McDowell, the Patriots would also win the tie-breaker with the Pioneers for the league’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs. That could cost Watauga a home date in the first round of the playoffs.
Should Watauga win, it would win the NWC championship outright for the second straight season. The Pioneers, who were the No. 1 seed in the 2018 3-AA western bracket, would likely get a high seed in 2019. That would likely lead to at least one home game and possibly two home playoff games.
“It’s a challenge for our kids,” Watauga coach Ryan Habich said. “We have a lot of respect for Freedom. Any time you have to go on the road to play a team that has as much talent that Freedom have and play them on Senior Night, it’s a challenge for us. The good thing about it is — you don’t really have them — but the way it works out is that it’s a championship game. It’s a conference championship game.”
Habich expects Freedom to provide the Pioneers their toughest test since Watauga lost 63-35 at Ronald Reagan. Freedom has several players lining up who play both offense and defense, but has a veteran offensive line and several weapons on offense.
“They have similar athletes than Reagan, they just don’t have the depth that Reagan has,” Habich said. “A lot of their athletes, like us, are playing offense and defense. As far as athletically, they present a major problem because of the athletes they have out in space like Reagan. We’ve got our hands full, no doubt.”
Returning quarterback Jayden Birchfield, the two-time Northwestern Conference Player of the Year, is dangerous both running and passing the ball. Birchfield leads the NWC in passing yards with 1,418 yards and with 17 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He also completes 58 percent of his passes.
Habich said the Pioneers have to “find a way to out-team them” because he feels Watauga does not match up athletically, especially on defense. He said this is the best Freedom team he has seen since the 2014-15 seasons.
But Habich cautions that the Freedom offense consists of other solid players. Birchfield will be throwing to a trio of standout receivers, starting with Desmond Caldwell, who has 30 catches for 610 yards and seven touchdowns.
Birchfield can also target Day-Day Burgess, who has 21 receptions for four touchdowns and Damian Dula, who has 28 catches for 321 yards and four TDs. Of the 1,418 yards Birchfield has thrown for, those three receivers have gained 1,212 of them.
Freedom also can run the football effectively, according to Habich. Chase Young leads the Patriots in rushing with 510 yards and eight touchdowns.
“We definitely have a miss-match with those three because they are so athletic,” Habich said. “What really stands out is their tailback. It’s something they haven’t had, so our goal is we’ve got to be able to stop the quarterback run and the tailback and try to eliminate the big plays.”
Watauga’s offense has been equally explosive this season. The Pioneers average 51.4 points per game, average 392 yards rushing per game and average 9.9 yards every time they run the football.
Senior quarterback Anderson Castle, who was named to the North Carolina Shrine Bowl roster on Oct. 25, has gained 1,492 yards rushing — that’s an average of 9.9 yards per run — and has scored 22 touchdowns on just 158 carries.
Wingback Jaiden Bond became the second Pioneer to reach the 1,000-yard rushing plateau with 1,059 yards and 13 touchdowns on just 67 carries. Bond averages 15.8 yards per rush. Fellow wingback Sebastian Best has picked up 434 yards and scored six touchdowns on just 31 carries, and running back Jake Watson has gained 342 yards on 57 carries and has scored 12 touchdowns.
