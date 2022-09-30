BOONE — Although both teams entered Thursday with the same record, the Pioneers and the Spartans had very different results when they took the field together on Thursday, Sept. 29, as Watauga won in a 56-7 shellacking.
With the approach of Hurricane Ian imminent, the date of the varsity football game between Watauga High School (5-1, 1-0) and South Caldwell (4-2, 0-1) was moved up one day in advance to dodge the oncoming onslaught of rain and wind.
Although the circumstances and the timing of the game were a bit strange, there was still respectable turn out from both fanbases. Both squads entered the game with identical 4-1 records, eager to begin conference play and gain an advantage on a divisional opponent.
After the playing of the national anthem, Pioneer captains Parker Fisher (Sr.), Bennett Lappin (Jr.), Johnny Miller (Sr.) and Isaiah Shirley (Sr.) headed to midfield for the coin toss. Watauga won the flip, and elected to receive the ball.
On Watauga’s first possession of the game, they took only 3 and a half minutes to score on an 11-play, 60-yard drive, that was concluded with a 3-yard run punched home by Will Curtis.
It was the start of a very good night for Curtis, who ended the game with 24 carries for 181 yards and five rushing touchdowns, good for 7.5 yards per rush. Including that opening drive, Curtis scored touchdowns on runs of one, two, three, five and 14 yards.
Despite Curtis’ successful evening, he was keen to explain that he credits others, and that he was just the one whose name was called that night, while noting that the entire squad rose to the occasion.
"I think the entire team was playing for a greater purpose, and that really just drove us," Curtis said. "Last year, Colin (Phelps) had an injury in this game, a really unfortunate injury. And so we came out here and we played for him, and I was able to perform well and with confidence. And it goes week to week. Sometimes it's Maddox (Greene), sometimes it's me. Sometimes it's the passing game with Pryor or with Cole Horine, but this week was just a joint effort playing together as a team."
One of the players who assisted Curtis on offense was Greene, who threw for 148 yards on only 11 attempts, completing seven of those. Greene added 93 rushing yards on 11 carries, an average of 8.5 per dash. Of those seven completions, six of them went to starting wide receiver Jackson Pryor, who corralled his six catches for 117 yards and one touchdown.
Defensively, Carlton Horine had three interceptions, and Isaiah Shirley had a sack and a tackle-for-loss to go along with a team-high 5.5 tackles. On special teams, Grant Kight went 8-of-8 on PATs.
Head coach Ryan Habich spoke about the importance of coming out strong from their two week gap they just experienced.
"The kids played hard. It's our first conference game, up against a 4A school. We had a bye week and we always tell our kids 'we always come out of that bye week playing a high level," Habich said.
Watauga's student athlete's took those words to heart, as they put up five touchdowns in the first half, with four delivered by the legs of Curtis and one by the arm of Greene.
South Caldwell was only able to respond definitively on one occasion. Early in the 2nd quarter, the Spartans put together a six-play, 71-yard drive after Caldwell QB Anderson Raynor crossed the goal line on a 14-yard quarterback keeper. After that, the Spartans did not sniff the endzone against until late in the fourth period, when the game was already well out of hand and a mercy-rule clock was running after Watauga went up 56-7.
The Pioneers may have held special motivation on this evening, considering their opponent, and the condition of one of their teammates. Last year in this same contest, Colin Phelps was injured, and that injury has persisted through to his senior season, restricting him from play.
"Colin was unfortunately knocked of the game against South Caldwell last year, and since then he's been unable to play football his senior year," coach Habich explained. "But he's still out here every day, he's kind of a graduate assistant. He's our assistant coach for us. But again, he was really good player for us, and him not being able to play football was a big loss. So this game meant a lot to him."
Phelps has remained with the team constantly, being seen at every game and practice regardless of his injured status. He acts as a kind of jack of all trades for the team — part player, part coach and part inspirational leader. In fact, Phelps was rewarded with the game ball on Thursday for the role he was played on the squad through the last year, in spite of his injury.
While holding that ball, and asked if coaching football might be in his future, Phelps smiled and said, "Possibly, but we'll see what the Lord holds for me."
Phelps spoke about what keeps him tied to the squad, despite his inability to play the game that is his passion.
"I grew up with football and with my dad coaching. I love the game," Phelps said. "And most of all, I love my brothers out here that I've played with — to not be able to play football without a choice, it's been hard. I wanted to be back out here and help my boys as much as I can. And just be out here with them and help the younger kids learn something. Also I want to thank my teammates, my coaches, and my dad (Jason Phelps) for helping me through all this."
Now in first place in the NC West 3A/4A, Watauga will next display that brotherhood that Phelps mentioned on Friday, Oct. 7 in an away match at Alexander Central against the conference foe Cougars (3-3, 1-0) who sit at third overall in the division.
1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F
Watauga 21 14 14 7 56
Ashe 0 7 0 0 7
1st Quarter
WAT - Curtis 3 run (Grant Kight kick)
WAT - Pryor 34 pass from Greene (Kight kick)
WAT - Curtis 14 run (Kight kick)
2nd Quarter
WAT - Curtis 2 run (Kight kick)
SOU - Sylas Scruggs 14 run (Andrew Pruette kick)
WAT - Curtis 5 run (Kight kick)
3rd Quarter
WAT - Greene 25 run (Kight kick)
WAT - Curtis 1 run (Kight kick)
4th Quarter
WAT - Matthew Habich 11 run (Kight kick)
Team Statistics:
Watauga - South Caldwell
Number of Plays 55 - 51
Total Offense 488 - 218
Time of Possession 25:41 - 22:19
Turnovers 0 - 4
First Downs 30 - 13
Third Down Conversions/Attempts 5/7 (71.4%) - 1/11 (9.1%)
Fourth Down Conversions/Attempts 1/1 (100%) - 0/6 (0%)
Penalties - Yards 9/85 - 6/70
Selected Individual Statistics: Passing Stats
Cmp Att Yds Cmp% TD Int
WAT Maddox Greene . 7 11 146 63.6% 1 0
SOU Anderson Raynor 6 17 63 35.3% 0 3
SOU Ben Ellison 1 1 32 100% 0 0
Rushing Stats
Att Yds Avg TD
WAT Will Curtis . 24 181 7.5 5
WAT Maddox Greene . 11 93 8.5 1
WAT Matthew Habich 2 17 8.5 1
SOU Suan Moore 14 50 3.6 0
SOU Anderson Raynor 7 34 4.6 1
SOU Bryson Genwright 3 17 5.7 0
Receiving Stats
Rec Yds Avg TD
WAT Jackson Pryor 6 117 19.5 1
WAT Cole Horine 1 29 29 0
SOU JB Robbins 3 64 21.3 0
SOU Tyler Eggers 2 18 9 0
SOU Suan Moore 2 13 6.5 0
Defensive Stats
Tkl Solo Ast Sac TFL Int
WAT Isaiah Shirley 5.5 4 3 1 0.5 0
WAT Cole Horine 5 4 2 0 0 0
WAT Trathan Gragg 4 4 0 0 2 0
WAT Jackson Lang . 3.5 2 3 0 1.5 0
WAT Will Curtis . 2.5 2 1 0 0.5 0
WAT Asa Nelson . 2.5 2 1 0 0 0
WAT Grant Kight . 2 2 0 0 0 0
WAT Ben Gosky . 2 1 2 0 0 1
WAT Josh Bollinger . 2 0 4 0 0 0
WAT Carlton Horine 1 1 0 0 0 2
