BOONE — Although both teams entered Thursday with the same record, the Pioneers and the Spartans had very different results when they took the field together on Thursday, Sept. 29, as Watauga won in a 56-7 shellacking. 

With the approach of Hurricane Ian imminent, the date of the varsity football game between Watauga High School (5-1, 1-0) and South Caldwell (4-2, 0-1) was moved up one day in advance to dodge the oncoming onslaught of rain and wind.

